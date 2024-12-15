GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Golden Knights 3

The Oilers put up six goals against the Golden Knights on Saturday afternoon to secure their fifth straight victory in a 6-3 win over their Pacific Division rivals at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on Saturday afternoon to pull within three points of Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division, securing their fifth straight victory at Rogers Place and improving their record this season to 18-10-2.

The Oilers scored five unanswered goals to build themselves a 5-0 lead on Vegas, improving to 7-0-0 this year when scoring five goals or more after hanging seven on the league-leading Minnesota Wild two days earlier.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, setting up goals for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown to extend his streak with multiple points to six games before adding his league-leading 22nd goal of the season during a four-goal middle frame from Edmonton.

Connor Brown and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each recorded a goal and an assist, while Stuart Skinner was fantastic by making 38 saves to improve to 6-2-0 over his last eight starts.

The Oilers will try to continue their winning ways on home ice on Monday against the Florida Panthers in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.

Leon speaks after pushing his multi-point streak to six games vs. Vegas

FIRST PERIOD

Stay hot Stuart Skinner, why don't you?

The Oilers had their goaltender to thank – who's been in terrific recent form with a .935 save percentage or better in his last five starts – for making a few key saves in the opening frame that enabled Edmonton to push forward late in the period and take a 1-0 lead on the power play.

Defenceman Troy Stecher took the game's first penalty trying to slow down forward Keegan Kolesar seven-and-a-half minutes in when the puck popped over his stick at the Golden Knights blue line, creating an odd-man rush for their fourth line that Kolesar couldn't finish off on a back-door feed from Tanner Pearson.

On the ensuing Vegas man advantage, Skinner made two glove saves and robbed centre Jack Eichel alone in front for his best save of the period, getting the Oilers' penalty kill out of an early jam with an important stop that improved their short-handed efficiency to 19-for-22 (86.3 percent) over their last 10 games.

Vasily Podkolzin almost gave the Oilers the lead on a four-on-two rush for the Oilers, where the Russian forward was denied his net-bound rush from the left side by the pad of Adin Hill as he tried to put it around the Vegas shot-stopper, who was selected over Skinner as one of the three goalies who'll represent Canada at the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

Nugent-Hopkins snipes a power-play goal to open the scoring

Not long after, forward Pavel Dorefeyev hit the post on a deflection off the shot delivered by Shea Theodore, beating Skinner but not the iron on Vegas' best chance at scoring before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins broke the deadlock on the power play before the intermission.

With Brett Howden in the box for holding, the Golden Knights missed an opportunity to score off a short-handed rush before Connor McDavid was weaving his way into the Vegas zone to drop a pass to Nugent-Hopkins in the left circle, who roofed his effort over a screened Adin Hill to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead with 2:24 left in the period.

The Golden Knights hit their second post on the next shift before Evan Bouchard rattled the crossbar on an open look from the right circle as the last action of an exciting opening 20 minutes at Rogers Place.

Darnell speaks after his side's matinée win on Saturday over Vegas

SECOND PERIOD

The Golden Knights didn't have an answer until the damage was done, but the onslaught was ruthless and unrelenting after the Oilers built themselves a five-goal lead over their Pacific Division rivals with four goals over an 11-minute stretch of the middle frame.

Off an offensive-zone faceoff, captain Connor McDavid lost the draw, but Edmonton's top line of Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid and Hyman showed determination to win the puck back for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who threw a spinning pass in front to Hyman for the winger to finish off his eighth goal of the season and fifth goal in last six games just 1:13 into the period.

Nugent-Hopkins was working on a multi-point performance after picking up the assist, giving him eight points (2G, 6A) in his last eight games.

Over five minutes later, the Oilers transitioned out of their own zone quickly to create a two-on-one for Leon Draisaitl and Connor Brown, where the winger finished off his fifth of the season to make it 3-0 after his German counterpart picked him out with a pass to the back post.

Draisaitl then delivered his league-leading 22nd goal of the season before the period's midway mark, finishing off a back-door feed similar to Brown's goal after the Golden Knights turned over the puck in the neutral zone to start a fast break for the home side that resulted in their fourth goal.

Mattias Janmark offloaded a pass to Darnell Nurse, who followed it up with a feed to Draisaitl at the back post to finish off the play and extend his multi-game point streak to five games.

The Oilers secure their fifth straight win on Saturday afternoon vs. Vegas

With a goal and an assist on Saturday afternoon, Draisaitl has recorded a multi-game point streak of five games or more six different times over his career and trails only Connor McDavid (12) among active NHL players in that category.

Forward Corey Perry then made it five unanswered goals for the Oilers, sniping a loose puck top shelf on Adin Hill from the slot with over seven minutes left in the second period. Saturday was the seventh time that the Oilers scored five goals this season, having gone 6-0-0 in those games prior to today after scoring a season-high seven goals in Minnesota two days earlier.

Skinner made 22 saves through two periods for the Oilers, but the netminder's shutout bid ended with under five minutes remaining in the frame after Victor Olofsson was left alone in front to convert Tomas Hertl's back-hand pass that came from below the goal line.

Just 26 seconds later, Ivan Barbashev tipped in Noah Hanifin's point shot despite the goal originally being waved off for goaltender interference. A coach's challenge from the Vegas bench overturned the initial decision, clawing the Golden Knights back within three heading into the final 20 minutes at Rogers Place.

Connor talks after his goal and assist in the win over Vegas

THIRD PERIOD

Stuart Skinner did so many good things on Saturday night that it was his teammates' turn to bail him out for giving up a goal he'd wish he could have back.

During a carry-over power play early in the third period, the Oilers netminder coughed up the puck to Brett Howden behind the goal to give the Golden Knights an easy short-handed goal that made it 5-3 with plenty of time left for Vegas to keep trying to fill the hole they dug themselves.

Luckily, Skinner was bailed out by the other Skinner.

Jeff Skinner got the goal back for his goaltender, recovering Mattias Ekholm's rebound between the hash marks and firing his sixth goal of the campaign past Adin Hill just 37 seconds after they lost their three-goal lead.

Despite giving up Vegas' easy third goal, Stuart Skinner wasn't deterred after making 14 more saves in the third period to finish with a .927 save percentage with 38 saves on 41 total shots on Saturday, back-stopping the Oilers to a fifth straight win at the expense of their division rivals

