GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Golden Knights 3

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on Saturday afternoon to pull within three points of Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division, securing their fifth straight victory at Rogers Place and improving their record this season to 18-10-2.

The Oilers scored five unanswered goals to build themselves a 5-0 lead on Vegas, improving to 7-0-0 this year when scoring five goals or more after hanging seven on the league-leading Minnesota Wild two days earlier.

Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists, setting up goals for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor Brown to extend his streak with multiple points to six games before adding his league-leading 22nd goal of the season during a four-goal middle frame from Edmonton.

Connor Brown and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each recorded a goal and an assist, while Stuart Skinner was fantastic by making 38 saves to improve to 6-2-0 over his last eight starts.

The Oilers will try to continue their winning ways on home ice on Monday against the Florida Panthers in a rematch of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final.