GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Coyotes 3

Kane's two goals, Draisaitl's goal & two assists and three helpers from Bouchard help carry the Oilers to a comeback 6-3 victory at Mullett Arena on Monday

GettyImages-2016308440
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

TEMPE, AZ – The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the third period against the Arizona Coyotes to complete the comeback in a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in front of a Blue & Orange heavy crowd at Mullett Arena on Monday afternoon.

The Coyotes took a 3-2 lead in the middle frame off former Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad's second goal of the contest, leading to Head Coach Kris Knoblauch changing his forward combinations in the second intermission which paid off in a big way when Edmonton answered with four straight in the final 20 minutes.

Evander Kane led the charge with his 20th and 21st goals of the campaign, while Zach Hyman deflected home the game-winning goal as part of a three-goal stretch of 2:03 for the Blue & Orange to earn the two points and send their home crowd at Monday's road game in Arizona away happy.

Leon Draisatl had a goal and two assists, Evan Bouchard had three assists, Mattias Ekholm added two helpers and Warren Foegele added an empty-netter, while netminder Stuart Skinner stopped 22 of 25 shots to claim his 25th victory this season.

Watch the recap of Monday's 6-3 Oilers victory over the Coyotes

FIRST PERIOD

For being the home rink of the Desert Dogs, the large majority of howlin' on Monday was for the visiting Oilers, who packed Mullett Arena for the afternoon matchup to make it feel like a home game on the road for Edmonton's players and coaches.

The partisan crowd of Blue & Orange were given an early opportunity to showcase their pack's strength when Leon Draisaitl lifted a power-play effort over the left shoulder of NHL debutant netminder Matt Villalta just 2:12 into the contest.

Draisaitl roofs the opening goal on the power play at Mullett Arena

The Coyotes' goalie was making his first NHL start in a tough assignment against Leon Draisatil, Connor McDavid and Co. and was given the worst start to his League career when the puck deflected in front after striking a stanchion, forcing him to dive back in front and former Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad to take a professional hooking penalty on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins that led to Draisaitl's 27th goal of the season.

Bjugstad would answer back only 2:03 later to pick up the equalizing against his former team when he came down the right side and put his effort off the mask of Stuart Skinner and into the top corner.

After playing 31 regular-season and playoff games with the Oilers last season following his Trade Deadline acquisition that involved defenceman Michael Kesselring, recording seven goals and two assists, the 31-year-old re-signed with Arizona on a two-year deal ($2.1 million AAV) this offseason.

Janmark gets a piece of Kulak's point shot to make it 2-1 vs. Arizona

Edmonton would retake the lead when they scored the third goal in a 6:07 stretch to begin the contest before the intermission when Mattias Janmark was rewarded for going to the front of the net by getting a piece of Brett Kulak's point shot to put it past Villalta for the 2-1 lead.

The Oilers could've had a significant advantage at the first intermission if it weren't for them hitting three posts in the opening period – with two coming on one power-play shot from Nugent-Hopkins that struck both irons before exiting to the left of Arizona's crease. Warren Foegele forced a turnover in the final minute and struck the crossbar with his snapshot, keeping the OIlers ahead 2-1 after 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

Make no mistake – the Coyotes know how to score goals, which makes them a prime outfit to exploit some lapses in Edmonton's play in the middle frame.

Their young roster might have come into Monday's matchup losers of nine straight games, but they've had some solid offensive showings over that span on the strength of their lineup boasting names like Clayton Keller, Sean Durzi, Nick Schmaltz, Dylan Guenther, Barrett Hayton, Lawson Crouse and – of course – Nick Bjugstad.

The Coyotes mirrored Edmonton's start in the first period when they equalized on an early power play with Janmark in the box for a tactical hooking penalty that prevented Matias Maccelli from tapping into a wide-open net. Keller worked a nice exchange with Durzi and Schmaltz just before the three-minute mark of the middle frame before he blasted the 2-2 tally and his 22nd goal this year past Skinner, who was taken out of position by the pretty passing play.

Bjugstad was back at it past the period's midway mark to haunt his former team, taking a two-line pass from Keller in Arizona's end before sniping far side and top shelf past Skinner for his second goal of the afternoon that gave the Coyotes the 3-2 lead.

THIRD PERIOD

With his team in need of a spark after a lacklustre second period, Kris Knoblauch and his coaching staff juggled the lines – going with some tried and true combinations and a few other fresh looks to try and spark his team for a comeback.

And what a response it was.

The trio of Evander Kane, Leon Draisailt and Ryan McLeod proved too much to handle for the Coyotes over the final 20 minutes, with Kane picking up his first of two goals in the period off a delayed penalty that was created by McLeod's terrific speed. With the Oilers having extra man, Kane had the puck in the left circle and picked the top corner blocker side on Villalta to make it 3-3 with 15:32 left in the third period.

It took only 33 seconds for Edmonton to take the lead, and for how good Kane's shot was on the equalizer, Zach Hyman's deft deflection on Mattiask Ekholm's well-placed shot was just as remarkable. BOuchard and Ekholm worked the puck across the blueline before the Swede put hte puck on net, where Hyman was perfectly positioned to get his twig to his defenceman's shot and place it short side past Villalta for his 33rd goal of the year.

Hyman was back on a line with Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins that was one of the League's best lines all season before Knoblauch shuffled his combinations to begin this road trip in St. Louis. 

The deficit for Arizona became two just 1:37 later when McLeod fired a puck on goal from the right circle that was deflected home by Kane for his second of the game, extending Edmonton's lead to 5-3 before Warren Foegele added an empty-netter with 1:09 left.

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: McDavid named Second Star of the Week

GENE'S BLOG: S-Evan Bouchard

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Coyotes

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Coyotes

POST-GAME: Perry impresses on 'Hart' line with McDavid & Draisaitl

POST-GAME: Big game for Bouchard in building where he was drafted

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Stars 3 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Stars

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Stars

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Stars

GAME RECAP: Blues 6, Oilers 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Blues

BLOG: Nugent-Hopkins tying Messier for third all-time in Oilers games played

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Blues

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blues

BLOG: McDavid hits milestone with six-assist night

GAME RECAP: Oilers 8, Red Wings 4