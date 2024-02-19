GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Coyotes 3

TEMPE, AZ – The Edmonton Oilers scored four goals in the third period against the Arizona Coyotes to complete the comeback in a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes in front of a Blue & Orange heavy crowd at Mullett Arena on Monday afternoon.

The Coyotes took a 3-2 lead in the middle frame off former Oilers forward Nick Bjugstad's second goal of the contest, leading to Head Coach Kris Knoblauch changing his forward combinations in the second intermission which paid off in a big way when Edmonton answered with four straight in the final 20 minutes.

Evander Kane led the charge with his 20th and 21st goals of the campaign, while Zach Hyman deflected home the game-winning goal as part of a three-goal stretch of 2:03 for the Blue & Orange to earn the two points and send their home crowd at Monday's road game in Arizona away happy.

Leon Draisatl had a goal and two assists, Evan Bouchard had three assists, Mattias Ekholm added two helpers and Warren Foegele added an empty-netter, while netminder Stuart Skinner stopped 22 of 25 shots to claim his 25th victory this season.