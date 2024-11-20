GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Senators 2

KANATA, ON – Capital 'W' in the Nation's Capital.

Evan Bouchard, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had three points for the Edmonton Oilers in a 5-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre, helping close out their team's three-game Eastern road trip with a victory in the second of back-to-back games.

"I thought it was a resilient effort. Not easy," McDavid said. "A lot of travel back to back and they were rested. I thought we were a little behind the eight ball, but we just found a way to get it done tonight. That's what it's all about and I thought it was a great sign from our group."

Draisaitl and Bouchard each had a goal and two assists, while Connor McDavid produced two goals and a helper – including a power-play goal on a five-on-three during the last minute of the opening period. Podkolzin added two assists on his team's first two first-period goals – one an amazing solo effort by Evan Bouchard – that helped give his side a 3-1 lead heading into the middle frame.

Draisaitl tagged on his 14th goal of the season 4:39 into the second period, which leaves him second in the NHL for goals behind only Alex Ovechkin (15).

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added his second goal of the campaign in the final frame to end a run of 11 games without scoring, and goaltender Stuart Skinner finished the night with 27 saves on 29 shots after allowing goals from Tim Stützle and Josh Norris late in the first and third periods.

"It was massive. Obviously if we didn't [win], it would have been a pretty ugly road trip – especially playing all the Canadian teams," Skinner said. "You obviously want to show up for those, and I think getting off a good start in the first period was a big help. Especially going into a back-to-back, just being able to keep that lead was key to winning the game."

Derek Ryan, Adam Henrique and Brett Kulak each added assists for the Oilers, with all three skaters pitching in on the penalty kill three times on Tuesday to push their team's perfect streak over their last five games to 13-for-13.

The Oilers improve to 10-8-2 as they return home to Rogers Place to host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday evening.