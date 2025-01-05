GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

SECOND PERIOD

For the third straight game, "Nuuuuuuge!" is on the scoresheet.

Early in the middle frame, the Oilers killed off penalties to Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard to keep their two-goal lead intact and improve their League-best penalty kill since Nov. 12 to 47-for-52 (90.4 percent) with a 2-for-2 second period in Seattle.

Calvin Pickard then had to come up with his best save of the game, denying Matty Beniers on a dangerous near the midway mark of the period, which proved vital in leading to Nugent-Hopkins making it three goals for Edmonton and three straight games for No. 93 with a goal.

"I'm just trying to trust the process, and obviously, it doesn't always happen for you, so you just have to trust it," Nugent-Hopkins said. "Try to do the right things and rely on habits, and I'm taking advantage of some really nice plays by other guys, too."

McDavid took a hit along the boards from defenceman Vince Dunn, but the Oilers captain had already offloaded a pass to Brett Kulak, leading to a shot from the Parkland County Kid that Connor Brown knocked down in front of the crease to leave it for Nugent-Hopkins to snap a shot quickly over the glove of Grubauer for a 3-0 lead with 8:08 remaining in the period.

" I think Connor pushed him back with some speed and gave it back to Kuley, and when you get an up-and-down play like that, sometimes there's some separation," Nugent-Hopkins said. "I was a little tight to Brownie there, but he made a nice play to put it in my wheelhouse and I just tried to get it off quick."

Nugent-Hopkins also has four goals in his last five games and six goals in his last 10 games, with the Oilers holding a 8-0-1 record this season in contests where their longest-tenured player gets on the scoresheet.

"I rely on him quite a bit, whether he's playing center, mostly left wing, but he's on our first-unit PK, first-unit power play, and he's maneuvering up and down the lineup – but usually a lot more up than down," Knoblauch said. "I think at the start of the year, he was playing fairly well but not at his standard. He was making a lot of good plays and was solid defensively, but now, he's starting to contribute a little more offensively.

"You knew it was going to happen eventually."