GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 2

SEATTLE, WA – Now you SEA us, now you don't.
The Edmonton Oilers turned the lights out on the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night to claim their third straight win and their seventh straight victory over their Pacific Division foes with a 4-2 result at Climate Pledge Arena, starting their four-game road trip off with a victory in the second of back-to-back games.
Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist, with the German's empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining in regulation marking his league-leading 29th of the season after stretching his personal point streak to 14 games less than a minute into the first period with the primary helper on Vasily Podkolzin's opening tally.
Jeff Skinner made it 2-0 for the Oilers to end his seven-game goalless drought and continue Edmonton's strong start in Seattle before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the game-winning goal 11:52 into the second period, finding the back of the net for the third straight game.
Viktor Arvidsson contributed two assists, while Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard, Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Brown and Derek Ryan all got on the scoresheet with helpers in the win that improved Edmonton's record to 24-12-3 this season.
Goaltender Calvin Pickard only had to make 15 saves, but other than Jaden Schwartz's 3-2 tally that came off a tricky broken-stick shot from defenceman Vince Dunn in the final frame, the Oilers backup was solid to record his 10th win of the campaign.
The Oilers will now travel to Boston to continue their four-game road trip on Wednesday night at TD Garden against the Bruins.