GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1

SEATTLE, WA – Winger Xavier Bourgault recorded a pair of goals, while netminder Jack Campbell was stellar in his second pre-season appearance by making 31 saves on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers were able to come away from Climate Pledge Arena with a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Edmonton was only able to muster 14 shots against Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, with only eight being recorded by the Blue & Orange through 40 minutes, but a three-goal third period off goals from Connor McDavid, Xavier Bourgault and an empty-netter from Mattias Janmark lifted the Oilers to victory and their third exhibition win of Training Camp.

Defenceman Ben Gleason continued his impressive Training Camp by recording two assists as one of two Oilers on the night alongside Bourgault to record multi-point nights. Former Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto scored Seattle's lone goal in the loss after the Kraken found it difficult to break down Campbell between the pipes for Edmonton over the full 60 minutes.

Campbell put a staple on the victory with an incredible glove save inside the last 10 minutes of the third period when he robbed Jared McCann with his best save of the pre-season, sliding across to take away with the glove what looked like an easy goal for last year's 40-goal scorer for the Kraken.

Edmonton returns to Rogers Place for their final two pre-season games, which are slated for Wednesday against the Calgary Flames and Friday for another meeting with Seattle.