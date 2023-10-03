News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kraken (10.03.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kraken

BLOG: Broberg, Holloway win Oilers pickleball tournament

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken (10.02.23)

RELEASE: Oilers release Brandon Sutter from professional tryout

GAME RECAP: Canucks 5, Oilers 2 (09.30.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

RELEASE: Oilers assign six players to Bakersfield Condors

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (09.30.23)

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Flames 1 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames (09.25.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames (09.29.23)

RELEASE: Oilers trim Training Camp roster by 15 players

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Canucks 1 (OT)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (09.27.23)

BLOG: Oilers dressing loaded lineup for pre-season tilt against Canucks

RELEASE: Oilers Autograph Session at West Edmonton Mall to be held Thursday, Oct. 12

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Kraken 1

Xavier Bourgault scores twice and Jack Campbell puts in a strong performance with 31 saves in Edmonton's 4-1 victory over Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday night in pre-season action

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

SEATTLE, WA – Winger Xavier Bourgault recorded a pair of goals, while netminder Jack Campbell was stellar in his second pre-season appearance by making 31 saves on Monday night as the Edmonton Oilers were able to come away from Climate Pledge Arena with a 4-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Edmonton was only able to muster 14 shots against Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer, with only eight being recorded by the Blue & Orange through 40 minutes, but a three-goal third period off goals from Connor McDavid, Xavier Bourgault and an empty-netter from Mattias Janmark lifted the Oilers to victory and their third exhibition win of Training Camp.

Defenceman Ben Gleason continued his impressive Training Camp by recording two assists as one of two Oilers on the night alongside Bourgault to record multi-point nights. Former Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto scored Seattle's lone goal in the loss after the Kraken found it difficult to break down Campbell between the pipes for Edmonton over the full 60 minutes.

Campbell put a staple on the victory with an incredible glove save inside the last 10 minutes of the third period when he robbed Jared McCann with his best save of the pre-season, sliding across to take away with the glove what looked like an easy goal for last year's 40-goal scorer for the Kraken.

Edmonton returns to Rogers Place for their final two pre-season games, which are slated for Wednesday against the Calgary Flames and Friday for another meeting with Seattle.

Campbell makes a magnificent glove save against the Kraken

FIRST PERIOD

Two former first-round picks for the Oilers got on the scoreboard in the first period. One has yet to play an NHL game for Edmonton, and another is a familiar face who dressed in 244 contests for the club.

There were plenty of ex-Oilers in the lineup for Seattle on Monday night, including defenceman Adam Larsson, Justin Schultz and forwards Jordan Eberle, Devin Shore and Kailer Yamamoto – the latter two as recently as last season for the Blue & Orange before both swapped to the Deep Sea Blue of Seattle this offseason.

Larsson rattled the crossbar early in the opening five minutes of regulation that were dominated by the Kraken in large part due to a high-sticking penalty on Brad Malone, but Xavier Bourgault was able to crack things open at Climate Pledge Arena soon after the Bakersfield Condors captain got out of the box.

After cruising up the ice in transition out of Edmonton's end with defenceman Ben Gleason, the young winger picks up the rebound off Gleason's shot that Philipp Grubauer spilt out front, leaving the former Shawinigan Cataractes standout to bury an easy backhander into the open Kraken net for the opening marker at 13:22 of the first period.

Bourgault buries a rebound for an Oilers goal in Seattle

But as we should've expected, one of the former Oilers was bound to exact revenge on their old team. 

Kailer Yamamoto, whose last goal for Edmonton on April 29, 2023 went down as the series-winning goal against the Los Angeles Kings, continued his start to his Kraken account by scoring an easy tap-in from the goal line for his third of the preseason after Jaden Schwartz's deflection snuck through Campbell.

SECOND PERIOD

Thanks to Jack Campbell, the Oilers were lucky to escape into the second intermission with the score still 1-1 from the opening 20 minutes.

The Edmonton netminder carried over his momentum from a 34-save and First-Star performance in Friday's 2-1 overtime victory over the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome with another strong showing on Monday – most notably in the middle frame where the Kraken had a 12-2 shot advantage.

Campbell shut the door on Jordan Eberle five-and-a-half minutes into the second period at the near post off a behind-the-net feed from Jared McCann. Nearly three minutes later, the Port Huron, Mich. product was called upon to make a quick reactionary save on Justin Schultz, who snuck down from the blueline to get a dangerous scoring chance after the puck deflected onto his blade off Mattias Janmark's stick.

Campbell came up big again on a short-handed opportunity for the Kraken and Calder Trophy-winner Matty Beniers, who flew by Cam Dineen after the puck slid out of the Seattle zone to earn an open look on the Oilers goalie from the left circle at 9:25 of the second period.

THIRD PERIOD

After a tumultuous 20 minutes in the second period, the Oilers were able to find their offensive touch.

Coach Woodcroft elected to split the Dynamic Duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl onto separate lines after beginning the game on the top unit together, and the decision helped lead to the captain scoring the go-ahead goal less than three minutes into the period.

McDavid was flanked by Raphael Lavoie and Dylan Holloway on a successful offensive-zone shift that led to his second pre-season goal. Vincent Desharnais' rim around the Kraken zone was kept in by Ben Gleason, leading to McDavid collecting the puck and skating through the left circle unopposed before going five-hole under Grubauer to lift Edmonton to a 2-1 lead that they would not relinquish.

McDavid rips a wrist shot past Grubauer to make it 2-1

The bench boss spoke pre-game about the opportunities for young players like Xavier Bourgault and Philip Broberg, and both prospects were involved when Edmonton added insurance at 13:22 of final frame.

The Swedish defender sauced the perfect backhander to Bourgault at the right circle dot to line up an unbeatable one-timer that beat Grubauer clean on the far sider and his second goal of the hockey game.

Jack Campbell put a staple on the victory and another impressive performance for him when he sprawled out to commit highway robbery with the glove on James McCann, who had a great opportunity to pull one back for Seattle off Cale Fleury's feed through the slot.

Mattias Janmark's empty-net goal completed the victory for Edmonton, who took the 4-1 victory despite being heavily outshot 32-14.

Bourgault scores his second of the game on a sensational snipe

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.