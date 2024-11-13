GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – 996, 997, 998, 999...

Nothing is out of the question for Connor McDavid.

The Oilers captain posted four points in a 4-3 overtime victory for the Oilers over the Islanders at Rogers Place, leaving himself only one point shy of becoming the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points after he recorded a goal and three assists on Tuesday night.

The captain set up tallies for Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard in the first & third periods before he scored with 9:41 left in regulation, giving the Oilers a 3-1 lead that was erased in the final 10 minutes by two goals from Islanders captain Anders Lee that forced overtime.

During sudden death, McDavid connected with Draisaitl for the game-winning goal 1:52 into the extra frame, setting up the German's second goal of the game that ties him for the League lead with 12 goals this season.

Evan Bouchard had a goal and two assists, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mattias Ekholm each picked up helpers in the victory that lifted Edmonton's overall record to 8-7-1 this season.

Next up, the Oilers will meet the Nashville Predators for the third and final time this season on Thursday night at Rogers Place.