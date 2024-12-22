GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Sharks 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl scored 18 seconds into overtime for his league-leading 24th goal of the season as the Edmonton Oilers rallied for the second straight game to defeat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

The Oilers were pushed in the matinée matchup with the Sharks by rookie goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who faced 42 shots but was beaten on his final two attempts from the Oilers after defenceman Mattias Ekholm scored with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

After they needed sudden death on Thursday against the Bruins, Draisaitl earned the Oilers the extra point by setting a new franchise record with his 17th career overtime winner, surpassing teammate Connor McDavid, who produced three assists in the hard-earned victory on home ice.

"These are always exciting and fun if they go your way, so I think we've done a good job the last two nights of finding a way to close out a game," Draisaitl said. "You've got to find a way to win any type of hockey game in this league, and the last two nights, we've certainly won them the same way.

"You don't want to do that every night, but sometimes, you need those."

Goaltender Calvin Pickard made 20 saves and has now earned the win in each of his last four starts, helping lift Edmonton's overall record to 20-11-2 this season heading into their final game before the holiday break on Sunday against the Ottawa Senators.