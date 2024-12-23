GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 1

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman recorded the game-winner, and Viktor Arvidsson produced a goal and an assist on Sunday night for the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators at Rogers Place.

The defeat ends the Senators' win streak at six games, while the Oilers have earned three consecutive victories entering the holiday break.

Arvidsson opened the scoring for the Oilers in the first period with his first goal since returning from injury on Dec. 5 and recorded a helper on Zach Hyman's winning marker on the power play with under six minutes remaining in the second period, extending Hyman's goal-scoring streak to six straight games with a power-play goal.

Adam Henrique provided the insurance with his third goal of the campaign 1:38 into the third period before Stuart Skinner locked it down with nine saves in the final frame, finishing with 21 saves to secure his fifth win in his last six starts.

The Oilers enter the holiday break with a 21-11-2 record, winning nine of their last 10 games (9-1-0) and going 15-4-1 over their previous 20 games to leave themselves three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first place in the Pacific Division.

Edmonton will be back in action on Dec. 28 in Los Angeles for the first of back-to-back road games in California before returning to Rogers Place to host Utah Hockey Club on New Year's Eve.