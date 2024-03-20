GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Canadiens, scoring with 15 seconds left on an extended four-minute power play in sudden death to secure the Blue & Orange the extra point on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Montreal managed to fight their way back and force overtime with two goals in the third period through Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle after Connor McDavid's 26th goal of the season and Adam Henrique's first goal with the Oilers gave Edmonton a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Edmonton's power play couldn't convert its first three opportunities before Joel Armia was had a double-minor for high-sticking on Henrique in the final minute of regulation reviewed and upheld by the officials, leading ot an extended five-on-four power play for the Oilers that was finshed off near its end after Draisaitl one-timed his 34th season past Montreal netminder Sam Montembault with 1:48 left in overtime.

Mattias Ekholm was a valuable contributor in the victory with two assists, while Calvin Pickard notched his 10th win of the season with 23 saves between the pipes to improve to 10-4-0 this season.

The Oilers wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday night when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place.