GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Canadiens 2 (OT)

Draisaitl's power-play winner in overtime staves off Montreal's comeback as the Oilers defeat the Canadiens 3-2 on Tuesday night at Rogers Place

DEV_5857_1600
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 overtime victory over the Canadiens, scoring with 15 seconds left on an extended four-minute power play in sudden death to secure the Blue & Orange the extra point on Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

Montreal managed to fight their way back and force overtime with two goals in the third period through Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle after Connor McDavid's 26th goal of the season and Adam Henrique's first goal with the Oilers gave Edmonton a 2-0 lead through 40 minutes.

Edmonton's power play couldn't convert its first three opportunities before Joel Armia was had a double-minor for high-sticking on Henrique in the final minute of regulation reviewed and upheld by the officials, leading ot an extended five-on-four power play for the Oilers that was finshed off near its end after Draisaitl one-timed his 34th season past Montreal netminder Sam Montembault with 1:48 left in overtime.

Mattias Ekholm was a valuable contributor in the victory with two assists, while Calvin Pickard notched his 10th win of the season with 23 saves between the pipes to improve to 10-4-0 this season.

The Oilers wrap up their four-game homestand on Thursday night when they face off against the Buffalo Sabres at Rogers Place.

Leon speaks to the media after scoring the OT game-winner

FIRST PERIOD

Sam Carrick fired up the Oilers bench early with an exchange of punches against Michael Pezzetta inside the neutral zone, drawing his second fighting major since being acquired by the Blue & Orange inside the game's opening three minutes.

The centre is averaging two hits per game with Edmonton and has 145 hits on the year, ranking second overall on the Oilers behind Evander Kane (210), but the 32-year-old's biggest impact in addition to scoring in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Colorado is inside the face-off dot, where he was64.7 percent (22-of-34) since being acquired from Ahaneim before the trade deadline with Adam Henrique.

When it comes to goalscoring, Connor McDavid has been at the cutting edge for his entire career, and the Oilers captain cut through the Canadiens with an incredible deke that opened the scoring 9:20 into the first period.

Mattias Ekholm earned credit for the assist by pinching from the blueline and poking the puck off Josh Anderson's along the half-boards, leading to McDavid picking up a loose puck at the top of the left circle and winding his way around former Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Kaden Guhle before cutting back inside on Montembault and tucking home his 26th goal of the season.

The Oilers had to kill off a tripping penalty to Darnell Nurse with just over four minutes left in the opening frame, but despite the Canadiens striking the post on the man advantage, Edmonton's penalty kill came out of it with their first big stop of the game to keep it 1-0 through 20 minutes.

McDavid dangles around Montembault for his 26th of the season

SECOND PERIOD

After it was Carrick who found the scoresheet for his first Oilers goal on Saturday night, it was Adam Henrique's turn on Tuesday.

The forward was parked around the Canadiens' crease with just over five minutes left in the middle frame when Ekholm picked out another terrific pass to his backhand from the left circle, giving No. 19 an easy tap-in for his 19th goal of the campaign and his first in an Oilers uniform. 

Along with Ekholm, who picked up his second point on the play, Evan Bouchard recorded his 50th assist of the season with the secondary helper on Henrique's tally, making him the second defenceman in Oilers history with 50 or more assists in a single season alongside his assistant coach Paul Coffey, who did so six times over his Hall of Fame career.

Henrique taps in his first goal as an Oiler to make it 2-0

THIRD PERIOD

The Habs were given a lucky break only 28 seconds into the final frame when captain Nick Suzuki crashed the net on Juraj Slafkovsky's net-bound pass that was meant for the blade of his stick, but instead was able to sneak five-hole after Suzuki inadvertently redirected it past Pickard with his left skate.

Edmonton's power play failed to convert on their second opportunity which came before the three-minute mark before a hooking call on Leon Draisaitl half-way through the man advantage sent us to four-on-four, where Tuesday night's large contingent of Canadiens fans in the stands – along with some sentimental Oil Kings supporters – would soon be cheering a Montreal equalizer.

Former Oil Kings blueliner Kaiden Guhle flew up the ice on the rush and beat Pickard over the left pad with a wrist shot for his fourth goal of the campaign that tied the game at 2-2 with more than three-quarters of the third period remaining.

Montreal would control the majority of the final frame despite a slender 7-5 shots advantage in the period that would last only until the final three minutes, where Edmonton was given a pair of power plays and the chance to win it with their overdue man advantage that was 0-for-2.

The Canadiens killed off David Savard's hooking penalty on Evander Kane, but only 15 seconds after the infraction ended, it was Joel Armia who was unable to manage his stick before it came in contact with Adam Henrique's face, leading to the officials reviewing for a double-minor high-sticking penalty that would be confirmed.

Armia's mistake would put the Oilers on an extended five-on-four to win the game, with overtime and nearly the whole four minutes of power-play time being required.

OVERTIME

You just knew with an opportunity like that, the Oilers power play would cash in when it mattered most.

With only 15 seconds left in Armia's double-minor, McDavid weaved his way into the slot and fired a backwards pass to Leon Draisaitl in his regular office inside the right circle, where the German tee'd up the winning goal and his 34th of the season at 1:42 of overtime.

Draisaitl delivers Tuesday's OT winner on the PP from his go-to spot

PARTING WORDS

Check back following tonight's game for post-game reaction from the Oilers locker room.

