GAME RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 0

SECOND PERIOD

A tripping penalty from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sent the Kings to the power play just 71 seconds into the middle frame. Skinner made a big save on Drew Doughty, but just after the ensuing faceoff, Pierre-Luc Dubois was able to solve the Oilers netminder with a well-placed wrist shot for the third PPG allowed by Edmonton in four chances during the California back-to-back.

The team's PK struggles came on the heels of going seven straight games without giving up a PPG.

Just 49 seconds after the 1-0 goal from Dubois, the Kings extended their lead to 2-0 when Byfield set up Trevor Lewis on a two-on-one rush after Connor McDavid had the puck stolen from him just inside the Los Angeles blue line. Mattias Ekholm was the lone defender back after Evan Bouchard was pressing on the attack.

With nine minutes to go in the period, the Oilers had their best chance of the game to that point to get on the board as Draisaitl found Corey Perry alone at the side of the net, but Rittich made an exceptional pad save and denied Evander Kane on the rebound for good measure.

The Oilers finished the frame with three consecutive power plays – two as the result of Kings too-many-men infractions – but they were unable to convert and entered the third down by a pair.