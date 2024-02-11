GAME RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 0

LOS ANGELES, CA – David Rittich stopped all 27 shots he faced and Quinton Byfield tallied two goals and an assist as the Los Angeles Kings blanked the Oilers 4-0 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.
Playing the second half of their Southern California back-to-back after beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Friday, the Oilers were outplayed by their first-round playoff opponent from the past two seasons, as the Kings were victorious in their first game under interim head coach Jim Hiller.
Special teams were a determining factor in the Hockey Night in Canada matchup as Edmonton was unable to score on four power plays while also surrendering a man-advantage goal against to the Kings.