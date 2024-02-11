GAME RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 0

Rittich stops all 27 shots while Byfield scores two goals and an assist as Edmonton ends its road trip with a defeat in the second half of their Southern California back-to-back

GettyImages-2001735620
By Ryan Frankson
@RyanFrankson EdmontonOilers.com

LOS ANGELES, CA – David Rittich stopped all 27 shots he faced and Quinton Byfield tallied two goals and an assist as the Los Angeles Kings blanked the Oilers 4-0 on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Playing the second half of their Southern California back-to-back after beating the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Friday, the Oilers were outplayed by their first-round playoff opponent from the past two seasons, as the Kings were victorious in their first game under interim head coach Jim Hiller.

Special teams were a determining factor in the Hockey Night in Canada matchup as Edmonton was unable to score on four power plays while also surrendering a man-advantage goal against to the Kings.

Watch the recap of Saturday's 4-0 Oilers defeat in Los Angeles

FIRST PERIOD

Saturday was the Kings' first action in a week and a half and it showed in the opening frame as there was a noticeable feeling-out process for the home side during the initial 10 minutes, with neither team generating much in the way of dangerous scoring chances.

The action picked up in the latter stages of the period, though, particularly when Leon Draisaitl and Carl Grundstrom took off-setting roughing minors after battling along the end boards, creating a four-on-four scenario that opened up the ice.

Los Angeles had the best opportunity to crack the goose egg during this stretch as Kevin Fiala got the puck alone in front of the Oilers net, but Stuart Skinner made a sensational sprawling glove save to keep the score 0-0 heading into the intermission.

Kris addresses the media after the Oilers fall 4-0 to the Kings

SECOND PERIOD

A tripping penalty from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sent the Kings to the power play just 71 seconds into the middle frame. Skinner made a big save on Drew Doughty, but just after the ensuing faceoff, Pierre-Luc Dubois was able to solve the Oilers netminder with a well-placed wrist shot for the third PPG allowed by Edmonton in four chances during the California back-to-back.

The team's PK struggles came on the heels of going seven straight games without giving up a PPG.

Just 49 seconds after the 1-0 goal from Dubois, the Kings extended their lead to 2-0 when Byfield set up Trevor Lewis on a two-on-one rush after Connor McDavid had the puck stolen from him just inside the Los Angeles blue line. Mattias Ekholm was the lone defender back after Evan Bouchard was pressing on the attack.

With nine minutes to go in the period, the Oilers had their best chance of the game to that point to get on the board as Draisaitl found Corey Perry alone at the side of the net, but Rittich made an exceptional pad save and denied Evander Kane on the rebound for good measure.

The Oilers finished the frame with three consecutive power plays – two as the result of Kings too-many-men infractions – but they were unable to convert and entered the third down by a pair.

Zach talks with the media after the Oilers fall 4-0

THIRD PERIOD

The Kings extended their lead to 3-0 with 12:54 to go in regulation as Byfield buried a rebound after a point shot by Vladislav Gavrikov found its way through traffic and struck Skinner's pad.

Another four-on-four scenario occurred with 6:32 remaining after Mattias Janmark and Matt Roy took coincidental minors on a skirmish in front of the net, and the Oilers were able to get a fresh foursome of McDavid, Draisaitl, Bouchard and Ekholm out on the ice. Rittich thwarted their efforts once again, though.

Facing the three-goal deficit, the Oilers pulled Skinner in favour of an extra attacker with just under five minutes on the clock. Byfield was able to bury his second of the game into the empty net with 2:42 left to wrap up a tough night at the rink for the Blue & Orange.

The Oilers are back at home Tuesday to host the Detroit Red Wings before another three-game road trip against the St. Louis Blues, Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes.

Ryan speaks with the media following a 4-0 loss in Los Angeles

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kings

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Ducks 3

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Ducks

BLOG: Perry prepares for return to Anaheim

PREVIEW: Oilers at Ducks

BLOG: New lines & defence pairings at Oilers practice

GENE'S BLOG: Fun While It Lasted

GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 3, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Golden Knights

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Oilers at Golden Knights

BLOG: Oilers prepared to carry momentum through the All-Star break

RELEASE: Oilers recall Holloway from Condors

ALL-STAR: Team McDavid falls in Final

ALL-STAR: Team McDavid advances to Final

ALL-STAR: McDavid dazzles during Skills to take home $1 million prize

ALL-STAR: McDavid wins Obstacle Course