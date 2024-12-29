GAME RECAP: Ducks 5, Oilers 3

ANAHEIM, CA – The Anaheim Ducks scored four unanswered goals on Sunday afternoon to end a seven-game losing streak against the Edmonton Oilers with a 5-3 victory at the Honda Center.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each extended their point streaks to 11 games, connecting twice on the power play to help give the Oilers a 3-1 lead in the second period before the Ducks responded over the final one-and-a-half periods with four straight goals.

Former Oilers forward Ryan Strome notched the game-winner on a wrap-around with 2:36 remaining in regulation that crossed the goal line.

"Not our best," Draisaitl said. "I think we let off the gas a little bit after the first 10 or 13 minutes and kind of gave them a chance to get back into it."

Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for the Oilers and was charged with the defeat to end his four-game win streak, while Evan Bouchard recorded a goal and an assist.

The Oilers conclude their back-to-back California road trip with one out of a possible four points as they return home to host Utah Hockey Club at Rogers Place on New Year's Eve.