GAME RECAP: Blue Jackets 6, Oilers 1

COLUMBUS, OH – The Oilers lost more than the result on Monday night at Nationwide Arena, falling 6-1 to the Blue Jackets to suffer their fourth straight defeat in Columbus while losing Connor McDavid to a lower-body injury early in the first period.

Mattias Ekholm broke up the shutout in the last minute on the power play, but the Blue Jackets scored six straight goals following the departure of the Oilers captain early in the opening frame, who left with a lower-body injury he sustained falling into the boards on a missed tripping penalty during the opening shift.

"He's going back to Edmonton to get evaluated," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I'll have [an update] later tomorrow."

Centre Sean Monahan scored twice for the Blue Jackets, and Cole Sillinger (1G, 2A), Adam Fantilli (1G, 1A) and Kirill Marchenko (2A) all finished with multi-point outings. Forward Mikael Pyhhtia also scored his first NHL goal.

Ekholm extended his point streak to three games (1G, 4A) with the late power-play marker, while Corey Perry and Darnell Nurse got the assists. Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 19 saves on 25 shots in the defeat, which drops Edmonton's overall record to 4-5-1.

The Oilers haven't beaten the Blue Jackets on the road since Nov. 30, 2019, losing on their last four visits to Columbus by a 21-10 goal margin and conceding six goals on two separate occasions.

The Oilers will have two days to determine the status of their captain before returning to Bridgestone Arena on Thursday to face the Nashville Predators.

"With Stan [Bowman] being here, we've discussed it and we'll make that decision either tonight or tomorrow about who's coming up to replace him," Knoblauch said.