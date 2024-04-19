GAME RECAP: Avalanche 5, Oilers 1

DENVER, CO – Onwards to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers capped off their 2023-24 regular-season schedule with a 5-1 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche in the second of back-to-back games at Ball Arena on Thursday night.

Without their top-seven offensive contributors in the lineup, the Oilers were outclassed by a full-strength Avalanche squad, conceding four goals in 8:59 of the first period to fall behind early en route to their second straight defeat entering the postseason.

Nathan MacKinnon reached 140 points with two assists to set a new single-season franchise record, and Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for the Avalanche, who will play the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dylan Holloway was able to continue his strong form with his third goal in his last six games along with Philip Broberg, who recorded his second assist in as many games since his call-up from Bakersfield, while defenceman Brett Kulak reached a personal milestone with his 100th career assist on the play.

Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner started for Edmonton but was relieved by Calvin Pickard after giving up four goals on 13 shots in the opening period. In the Colorado crease, Justus Annunen had a strong night with 24 saves to claim the victory.

Edmonton awaits the results in this evening's games for the Golden Knights and Kings to confirm who they'll be hosting on either Sunday or Monday at Rogers Place in Game 1 of the first round.