GAME RECAP: Avalanche 5, Oilers 1

The Oilers end their regular season in Denver on Thursday night with a 5-1 defeat to the Avalanche without their top-seven point contributors in the lineup

GettyImages-2147914130
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

DENVER, CO – Onwards to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers capped off their 2023-24 regular-season schedule with a 5-1 defeat to the Colorado Avalanche in the second of back-to-back games at Ball Arena on Thursday night.

Without their top-seven offensive contributors in the lineup, the Oilers were outclassed by a full-strength Avalanche squad, conceding four goals in 8:59 of the first period to fall behind early en route to their second straight defeat entering the postseason.

Nathan MacKinnon reached 140 points with two assists to set a new single-season franchise record, and Valeri Nichushkin scored twice for the Avalanche, who will play the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Dylan Holloway was able to continue his strong form with his third goal in his last six games along with Philip Broberg, who recorded his second assist in as many games since his call-up from Bakersfield, while defenceman Brett Kulak reached a personal milestone with his 100th career assist on the play.

Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner started for Edmonton but was relieved by Calvin Pickard after giving up four goals on 13 shots in the opening period. In the Colorado crease, Justus Annunen had a strong night with 24 saves to claim the victory.

Edmonton awaits the results in this evening's games for the Golden Knights and Kings to confirm who they'll be hosting on either Sunday or Monday at Rogers Place in Game 1 of the first round.

Watch the recap of Thursday's Oilers vs. Avalanche season finale

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers were heavily outplayed by a full-strength Avalanche team in the opening 20 minutes without McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins, Ekholm, Bouchard and Kane dressed for their regular-season finale.

Colorado was coming off back-to-back losses and had three days rest between their 81st and 82nd games of the campaign, so a rotated Oilers team on the second of a back-to-back posed a good opportunity for them to try and build some confidence before their first-round series against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Avalanche came out buzzing and went on an offensive tear in the opening 10 minutes, with Nathan MacKinnon setting a new franchise single-season record for points by picking up assists on Mikko Rantanen's 42nd of the year and Valeri Nichushkin's second tally of the period.

MacKinnon recorded his 139th and 140th points, surpassing Peter Stastny for the single-season record when he was with the Quebec Nordiques and helping the Avalanche jump out to a sizeable lead early lead. Josh Manson made it 4-0 when he pinballed a shot off the skates of Darnell Nurse and Cody Ceci from the point, ending a four-goal stretch of 8:58 for the Avalanche until Dylan Holloway gave them a spark in the final five minutes.

While the Oilers were feeling the absence of their top scorers, Holloway was helping fill that void and continued his strong play since his call-up from the Condors on Apr. 9 by cutting into Colorado's lead with his third goal in his last six games.

Holloway stays hot with third goal in his last six games

Philip Broberg picked up his second assist in as many nights with a low shot that led to Holloway redirecting his sixth of the season past Justus Annun with 4:38 left in the opening period. He now has five points (3G, 2A) in the last six games.

Brett Kulak picked up his 100th career assist on the play, which was his 79th career helper and his 44th point in an Oilers uniform. since arriving at the 2022 Trade Deadline. The Stony Plain product has not missed a single game for his local team, totalling 182 appearances with the Blue & Orange.

SECOND PERIOD

The Oilers hit three points in the middle frame – twice through Ryan McLeod and again early in the period by Warren Foegele – in a good bounce-back period from conceding four in the first period, but the Avalanche were still able to grow their advantage.

Colorado stretched their lead to 5-1 when Zach Parise notched his 899th career point from one knee in front of the Oilers crease. Ross Colton made a good behind-the-back pass to produce the five goal in 35 games this season for the 39-year-old, who announced he's calling it quits after this year as he tries to get another kick at a Stanley Cup as a member of the Avalanche.

THIRD PERIOD

Despite their heavy disadvantage, the Oilers kept pressing for more through some lively players like Foegele and Holloway, who provided plenty of good chances on Thursday night.

In total, Foegele would register seven shots while Holloway drew two penalties and contributed three shots of his own, a rare power-play goal and three more hits. They, along with the rest of the Oilers squad, continued to be thwarted by Annunen, who's making the case to start of Alexandar Georgiev in Game of of their first-round series against Winnipeg.

News Feed

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers at Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Coyotes 5, Oilers 2

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: Gagner & Erne recalled from Bakersfield

BLOG: Broberg back with Oilers following dominant stretch in Bakersfield

RELEASE: Nurse selected as Oilers nominee for King Clancy Trophy

PROJECTED LINEUP: Broberg & Stecher drawing in against the Coyotes

PREVIEW: Oilers at Coyotes

RELEASE: Broberg recalled from Bakersfield

RELEASE: Oilers playoffs returning to ICE District

GAME RECAP: Oilers 9, Sharks 2

RELEASE: McDavid joins elite company with 100th assist

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Sharks

RELEASE: Playoffs 50/50 underway supporting Alberta Fights Cancer

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Sharks

GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 1

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks