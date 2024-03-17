GAME RECAP: Avalanche 3, Oilers 2 (OT)

EDMONTON, AB – Artturi Lehkonen scored the game-winner for Colorado with 0.5 seconds left in overtime, bringing the curtain down on a high-action and exciting contest at Rogers Place between two of the Western Conference's elite on Saturday night that ended 3-2 in favour of the Central Division-leading Avalanche.

Defenceman Sean Walker scored twice for Colorado in the victory, opening the scoring in the second period and making it 2-2 at 5:40 of the final frame to force overtime where Lehkonen put away NHL-leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon's last-ditch pass with less than a second left on the clock in sudden death.

Stuart Skinner was stellar in between the pipes for Edmonton with 40 saves, but was outduelled in the Colorado crease by Alexandar Georgiev, who stopped 30 of 32 shots – including a terrific glove save on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins in overtime – to backstop the Avalanche to their sixth straight victory.

Corey Perry recorded his 900th career point on centre Sam Carrick's first goal with the Oilers in the third period, while Warren Foegele scored his second goal in as many games with his 16th goal of the season.

Edmonton will return to action on Tuesday night back on home ice at Rogers Place against the Montreal Canadiens.