FEATURE: McDavid excited to make new memories at 2023 Heritage Classic

EDMONTON, AB – It’s hard to imagine 56,000-plus fans being packed into Commonwealth Stadium at -19 degrees Celsius, or that 20 years later, the Heritage Classic would return this coming October to the place where it all started.

With the backdrop firmly in focus during Wednesday’s media availability with Connor McDavid and NHL EVP & Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer, it put into picture-perfect perspective the enormity of the 2003 Heritage Classic in both scale and influence on what outdoor NHL hockey has become, while providing a small glimpse at just how amazing the 20th-anniversary rendition projects to be with the added allure of being the first Battle of Alberta outdoors and first regular-season meeting between the provincial rivals in 306 days.

Hopefully, this time, the weather will be a bit better.

“Picturing this place full of Edmonton and Calgary fans going crazy, that's what us hockey guys get excited about,” McDavid said. “I’ve got lots of family coming in. I'm looking forward to the family skate before. Those are memories that I'll have for a lifetime, and I'm just excited for the whole weekend. It'll be fun.

“To be here at Commonwealth in Edmonton, the 20th anniversary of the original outdoor game, I’m super excited to be a part of it. Obviously, the Edmonton-Calgary rivalry is special and to play on this field and on this rink in this big venue, it’s going to be very fun.

“Thankfully, playing in October, it'll be a little bit warmer, I hope. You never know with Edmonton weather.”