BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers

The Oilers opened their annual in-season trip this year to siblings & special guests of the players to provide them a glimpse into NHL life and to say 'thank you' for their sacrifices that've help them get there

IMG_4641

EDMONTON, AB – “No doubt in my mind. He's my biggest fan for sure,” Vincent Desharnais said.

Alex Desharnais, the older brother to Vincent by five years, couldn’t be prouder of his younger brother living out his NHL dream in Oil Country as he stood next to him on Friday during his post-practice media availability outside the dressing room at Rogers Place.

“There's no words,” Alex said. “Proud is not big enough.”

For the big 6-foot-6 rearguard from Laval, QC, having the opportunity to bring his older brother along for the journey and provide him with a small glimpse into his NHL life is a special moment for him. But just like every other player on Edmonton's roster, it's taken sacrifices from a lot of important people like Alex to help them get here.

“It means everything,” Desharnais said. “It's been about me, me, me my whole childhood and my whole career. It's been me, and he's always accepted it.

"He's always supported me and never complained that it was me for college, me for this, me for that, and he always supported me and was always there for me through thick and thin. There aren’t many words I can use to describe how thankful I am for him and what he actually means to me."

“It's pretty special to share my dream with him.”

Vincent & his brother Alex chat with the media after practice

The annual in-season team trip that's been extended this year to guests and siblings of the players is a big chance for them to say ‘thank you’ for everything they’ve done to help them reach this point in their careers by giving them the opportunity to share in the experience of navigating the NHL and Edmonton’s current 12-game winning streak.

"Whether you're a coach, trainer or a player, you don't get here by yourself and there are many people that help support us and make a lot of sacrifices –  whether they're driving us to the rink at 5:00 a.m. or paying for expensive hockey equipment," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "There's numerous reasons for us to be grateful for the sacrifice other people have made, and this is a little token – just a small token – of paying it back."

The attending party of 20 brothers, sisters, in-laws and friends to the Oilers were all at Rogers Place on Thursday to watch them defeat the Seattle Kraken and extend their franchise-record win streak to 12 games.

They'll now board the team plane with their buddies and loved ones on the Blue & Orange for the short trip to Calgary, where they'll take in Saturday night's high-stakes Battle of Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome against the Flames and a few other off-ice activities. 

The trip that's previously been open to the dads, moms and mentors of the Oilers is a great way to break up the long grind of a full NHL regular season and for the players to provide a little insight for some of the most important people in their lives into their experience of playing in the League.

Kris talks with the media following Friday's Oilers practice

"I think there's a couple reasons," Knoblauch said. "One is that 82 games is a grind. It's a long season, and you're trying to change up the monotony of the season. But also, it is something special where you want to share it with people.

"People see them on the outside playing the games and they talk to them, but they don't really get to experience it and you want to share that experience. And I know for myself since I've been here, and there's been family that's come here to visit me, I like to show them the dressing room and just show them a little bit about my life and what it's like here. The same with our players.

"I think it's an excellent opportunity to share their lives with them. It is a special thing."

While the siblings and guests are no doubt excited to be joining the trip, the Oilers players are just as excited and motivated to put in a strong live performance for their friends and family.

Warren Foegele's older brother Reese was in the building to watch him record two goals against the Kraken, and the winger is hopeful that luck can continue with him in the stands at Scotiabank Saddledome on Hockey Night in Canada.

"That's my older brother by two years," he said post-game on Thursday. "And honestly, I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for him. Constant mini-stick battles, letting me play road hockey with him, and I definitely get my competitive drive just from battling with him throughout the years.

"So he's a huge part of my life and I'm happy he was here tonight to give me some luck and hopefully, he can bring me some more on Saturday."

The Markham, Ont. product also wanted to take the opportunity in his post-game media availability to put a good word in for his 6-foot-4 brother who's a free agent looking to try his luck at professional hockey after playing high-level lacrosse for Wilfrid Laurier University.

"He's a big guy and if anyone's looking for a right-hand D looking to make a comeback, he's ready to try out," Foegele said.

