BLOG: Siblings & guests sharing in NHL experience with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – “No doubt in my mind. He's my biggest fan for sure,” Vincent Desharnais said.

Alex Desharnais, the older brother to Vincent by five years, couldn’t be prouder of his younger brother living out his NHL dream in Oil Country as he stood next to him on Friday during his post-practice media availability outside the dressing room at Rogers Place.

“There's no words,” Alex said. “Proud is not big enough.”

For the big 6-foot-6 rearguard from Laval, QC, having the opportunity to bring his older brother along for the journey and provide him with a small glimpse into his NHL life is a special moment for him. But just like every other player on Edmonton's roster, it's taken sacrifices from a lot of important people like Alex to help them get here.

“It means everything,” Desharnais said. “It's been about me, me, me my whole childhood and my whole career. It's been me, and he's always accepted it.

"He's always supported me and never complained that it was me for college, me for this, me for that, and he always supported me and was always there for me through thick and thin. There aren’t many words I can use to describe how thankful I am for him and what he actually means to me."

“It's pretty special to share my dream with him.”