BLOG: Oilers showing resiliency amid push for Pacific Division title

VANCOUVER, BC – ‘Resiliency’ continues to be the word used by the Oilers to describe this season amidst a successful run over their last 24 games with a 19-4-1 record, seeing their maturity as a group put to the test in a handful of challenging scenarios over their successful run of results.
“A lot of things have to go well in order to do something like that,” goalie Stuart Skinner said after Saturday’s pre-game skate in Vancouver.
“Huge credit to how the guys have been playing, but I think a lot of it's just kind of resilience. I think we've been down in a lot of games in that stretch. The way that we've been able to come back and just stick with it, I’ve liked our battle and our mentality to show up every single day.”