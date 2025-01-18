BLOG: Oilers showing resiliency amid push for Pacific Division title

The Oilers have leveraged their experience over recent seasons throughout the regular season and playoffs to win four straight games entering Saturday’s clash with the Canucks on Hockey Day in Canada, with three of those victories having come in scenarios where they trailed by multiple goals.

Thursday’s 4-3 win over the Avalanche was their first win when trailing by three or more goals in a game since Game 4 of the 2023 First Round against the Kings, having lost their previous 33 games (regular season & post-season) when trailing by three goals or more.

Edmonton has already matched their total multi-goal comeback wins from last season (six) in 37 fewer games, proving they have that composure in the dressing room to stay focused and fight back if the situation presents itself.

“I think it takes somebody who's gone through experiences like that in the past to show up a certain way when things do happen,” Skinner said. “I think that's what we’ve got. It kind of goes back to last year. We have a pretty similar group. We got some new guys that have just come in and brought that maturity level, brought that resiliency, so the way that it's been working, you get down three goals against a fantastic team and just don’t give up and you find a way to win.

“It shows that we have a lot of belief in each other. We're not a team that really panics when we're down. To be honest, we thrive when we down.”