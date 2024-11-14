BLOG: Oilers eager for victory on potential milestone night for McDavid

The enigmatic Oilers captain might shrug it off both in the media and the dressing room, needing just one point tonight to reach 1,000 in what will be his 659th career NHL game, but his teammates aren’t about to downplay the moment entering what could be another one of those unforgettable McDavid nights at Rogers Place.

“First of all, it’s an insane accomplishment that he's about to hit,” said Nugent-Hopkins. “To be the fourth fastest in NHL history, in the era that he's played in, is remarkable. It's been a lot of fun to be a part of and will continue to be a lot of fun to be a part of.”

“Obviously, it's the hardest league in the world to score and get points, and he makes it seem pretty easy at times, but it's definitely not. So for him to do it so consistently on a night in, night out and year in, year out basis, that's why he'll go down as one of the best ever to do it.”

So far, 534 of McDavid’s 999 career points have come on home ice after he added four to that tally in Tuesday's four-point performance, factoring in on all four of Edmonton’s goals in a 4-3 OT victory over the Islanders. "He takes games over by himself and just imposes his will on teams," said Mattias Ekholm. "And the way he plays, he's the best in the world and proves it every night."