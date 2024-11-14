BLOG: Oilers eager for victory on potential milestone night for McDavid

EDMONTON, AB – “Legendary-type stuff,” described Leon Draisaitl.
“Remarkable,” reiterated Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.
The records and milestones continue to drop for Connor McDavid, who’s on the precipice of becoming the 99th player and the fourth-fastest in NHL history to reach 1,000 points with the potential to accomplish the feat on home ice tonight when the Oilers face the Predators at Rogers Place.
"He doesn't talk about it a whole lot. We talk about it sometimes," added Nugent-Hopkins, who’s been McDavid’s teammate for all 10 of his NHL seasons.
"He knows it's a special milestone to hit and I'm sure he's excited about it, but he's not going to be the guy that's just openly bringing it up and talking about it in the room either."