BLOG: O'Reilly impressing during preseason with his two-way game

EDMONTON, AB – Centre Sam O’Reilly arrived at Oilers Training Camp a freshly drafted first-round pick keen on building relationships with his new NHL club and taking as many lessons as possible back to the London Knights for his Draft+1 season in the OHL in ’24-25.

“It's a good experience, and what I'm here for is that experience and to be out there with those guys,” O’Reilly said pre-game on Saturday from Rogers Place. “So I'm just kind of taking it day by day, working hard and learning from these guys out there and trying to play my game.”

But for a young player participating in his first NHL camp, the 18-year-old's been given more than he could've ever hoped for this preseason, but every chance he's been earned is the result of playing his strong two-way game that enticed Oilers management to acquire the last pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft and select their guy.

"I think just being reliable," O'Reilly said. "I think it's a big thing is to build trust with the coaches and the staff here. Obviously it's my first Camp, so that's what I'm coming here to do is build trust with them and I think that starts with a good defensive mindset and coming in playing a 200-foot game.

"It's reliable, it's trustworthy and that's what they want here, so I'm just going to keep doing that."