BLOG: McDavid tracking to outperform his 2-3 week injury recovery

EDMONTON, AB – Leave it to Connor McDavid to return from his ankle injury sooner than expected – in classic No. 97 fashion.

“It feels pretty good. There's not too much limiting me on the ice,” McDavid said to the media. “I'm happy with how it feels from when it happened until now.”

While he won’t suit up on Monday against the Devils, it was a welcome sight for the Blue & Orange to see their captain on the ice during the team’s optional pre-game skate as he works his way back from an ankle injury that's expected to keep him out two to three weeks.

“When it first happens, obviously you're concerned that it's maybe something a little more serious,” he added. “But thankfully, I got good news and I've been doing everything possible to make it feel better.”

McDavid continues to progress on a day-by-day basis in hopes of getting back into the lineup sooner than expected, saying that he feels ahead of schedule in his recovery but remains hesitant to give a date for when he'll be able to suit up.

The captain's return could come potentially as early as this weekend for Edmonton's trip to Vancouver to face the Canucks on Hockey Night in Canada.

"We're going to go day-by-day here, and I felt good out there today. We'll see how it responds and go from there," he said.