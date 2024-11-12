BLOG: McDavid reaching closer to 1,000-point career milestone

"There's a lot of work that goes into it for him that a lot of people don't see," added Draisaitl. "We're very fortunate to get to see him and watch him every day to see how much he cares about the game of hockey and how he cares about himself. We're very fortunate to be able to learn from him and just watch him do his thing.

"It's just fun to watch. It really is."

Reaching 1,000 points will just be the lastest-and-greatest achievement for No. 97 on the long list of eye-popping accomplishments that includes his 100-assist season last year as one of only five players ever to reach the mark during a single NHL season – becoming the first since Wayne Gretzky in 1990-91.

"I don't think he would want us to sit back and look at it. It's just another day for him," said Darenll Nurse. "Over the course of the last few seasons, it seems like there's been a few things that have popped up and it's pretty eye-opening when you compare some of the stats that he puts up and some of the runs he's put up against some of the great players that play in this League.

"It's a testament to all the work that he's put in and continues to put in to this game. I'm sure he doesn't really want to look at it as a big deal, but it's pretty cool to be a teammate of his."