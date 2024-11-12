BLOG: McDavid reaching closer to 1,000-point career milestone

EDMONTON, AB – Despite the fact that he’ll become the 99th member of the NHL’s 1,000-point club, it's safe to say that there’s never been another player in the League to do it quite like Connor McDavid.
Even the irony of becoming No. 99 on that illustrious list after years of being compared to the Great One in Edmonton couldn't detract from what the Oilers captain is currently accomplishing in the modern era and how he continues to push the boundaries of what’s do-able in today’s game.
“I don't think there's been a player like him before,” admitted Leon Draisaitl. “I don't think there's been a player who can create out of nothing like him, and getting to a thousand points at his age, and how few games he's played, it's a little like mind-blowing at times to see him break all these records.”