BLOG: Hamblin hoping to showcase his versatility during Camp

EDMONTON, AB – To stick around in the NHL, forward James Hamblin has figured out that he needs to be a capable all-around contributor – especially when you’re trying to crack a roster as deep and skilled as the one in Oil Country.

Coming into Oilers Training Camp off an injury-shortened but impactful fourth professional season, during which he had the longest run of NHL starts of his career which included his first NHL goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 18, 2023, the 25-year-old is working to fit the type of mould the Blue & Orange will be looking for in their bottom six.

To do that, Hamblin is aiming to build up his speed, showcase his tenacity on forechecks by separating pucks from defencemen, and exemplify his proficiency as a penalty-killer over Camp and during preseason, where the Edmonton-born forward has been getting his feet under him after a long offseason spent training inside the world-class facilities of Rogers Place as a local product who grew up cheering for the Oilers.

"I think my speed and being able to use it as much as possible, being kind of that energy guy on the forecheck and then a solid two-way player making sure that I'm doing a really good job in my own zone and trying to contribute as much offensively as I can," Hamblin said following Tuesday's skate at Rogers Place.

“I'm trying to prove that I'm that versatile guy who can fit exactly into that bottom six. I can play centre or wing, I can play on the PK and play meaningful minutes. That's what I want to do.”