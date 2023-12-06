BLOG: Ekholm boasts about Bouchard's offensive acumen 

EDMONTON, AB – For a team that’s been tasked with making plays from the back end and moving the puck up quickly under Assistant Coach Paul Coffey's guidance, defenceman Evan Bouchard has been a dream for both his coaches and the Oilers forwards.

“A very smart player who transports the puck really well,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Bouchard. “I know the forwards love when he's on the ice because they know they're going to get a puck. They're going to get a good pass from him.”

The 24-year-old has been a key offensive producer on Edmonton’s blue line this season, currently fourth in team scoring and sixth among all NHL defencemen with five goals and 17 assists in 22 games.

Bouchard is currently riding a career-best eight-game point streak where the Oakville, Ont. product has recorded two goals and eight assists – six of those helpers coming on the power play – as one of the prime offensive threats in the League from the blue line at both even strength and with the man advantage.

“I think that he's an instinctive guy. He's got such good quick reads,” Mattias Ekholm said. “You could tell in Winnipeg there was a couple of times where I went down and kind of dropped it back to him on the blue line.

“As the last guy he's dangling a forward, and when he makes those plays, you know that he's kind of on his game… I think he's done that throughout most of this whole year, but especially as of late.”