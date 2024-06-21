BLOG: Draisaitl ready to deliver in Stanley Cup Final & break goalless drought

EDMONTON, AB – The only deflection Leon Draisaitl wants to make is the one that leads to the next goal.

While Draisaitl hasn’t been able to find the back of the net against the Panthers during the Stanley Cup Final, limited to only two assists in five games, the high-powered German forward isn’t attributing his lack of goalscoring this series to anything Florida's throwing at him, or the looks he’s getting with his linemates Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Dylan Holloway.

For him, it’s all about the standard he sets for himself, and those high expectations are what’s pushing him to have the type of breakout night he expects with the Oilers needing a victory on home ice tonight in Game 6 to push this Final to a deciding Game 7 back in Sunrise.

“It has nothing to do with either of those. It's me,” Draisaitl said. “I've always been able to come back from stretches where I maybe haven't been at my best. It's just myself being better and like I said, I hold myself to extremely high standards. If I don't get to that, obviously, I'm not happy with it. I’m very excited to come into it tonight.”