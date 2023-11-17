BLOG: Brown bound for a return to the Oilers lineup

TAMPA, FL – Regardless of whether the team’s winning or losing, Connor Brown isn’t a guy who likes to miss games.

“It's looked like some fun out there the last couple of games. The boys have been playing well and I'm just excited to be back,” he said following Friday’s practice at TGH Ice Plex in Tampa.

“When we’re struggling, it's just as hard to be out; maybe harder watching the boys kind of go through that and not be able to kind of contribute. Either way, it's never easy to be out of the lineup.

“I'm a guy who loves to play, so I'm just excited to get back out there.”

Brown was once again a full participant at Oilers practice on Friday, which was the first session of their lengthy four-game road trip out East where they’ll face the Lightning, Panthers, Hurricanes and Capitals over a nine-day period.

Notably, the 29-year-old took part in the skate on the top line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid before leading the team’s final stretch inside the centre circle, which is a good indicator that the Toronto, Ont. product is on the precipice of returning to the Oilers lineup.

If Brown isn’t back by Saturday versus Tampa Bay, then almost assuredly he’ll be able to make his return in one of the Oilers following three games of the road trip.

“It's been a long road for me and some hiccups along the way, but we've been working hard with the medical staff and I'm just really excited to get it going,” he said.