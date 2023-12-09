BLOG: Bouchard building his arsenal with 10-game point streak

EDMONTON, AB – Bombs away.
When eyeing up a point shot on the power play, you can’t discount the importance of just getting the puck through traffic and on the opponent’s net.
As a potent young offensive blueliner and the quarterback of Edmonton’s game-breaking power play, Evan Bouchard has different ways of delivering the payload to its intended target and he did it in two different but equally powerful ways on Friday night.
“It has to get through. That's the ultimate place,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of Bouchard’s game-winning blast on the power play in the third period.
“I saw that shot was 97 miles an hour. That doesn't hurt. It's definitely a skill where plenty of guys can place a puck in a certain location. There are plenty of guys who have the velocity and can really hammer it like that, but there are a few guys in NHL who can do both.”