BLOG: Bouchard building his arsenal with 10-game point streak

There was only one defenceman in franchise history before Evan Bouchard who managed to record a point streak of 10 games or more, and his name Hall of Famer Paul Coffey, who was standing behind the bench as the Oilers assistant coach admiring the young blueliner’s snipe at even strength that beat a future Hall of Famer in Marc-Andre Fleury clean short side over the glove in the first period.

With the game in the balance two periods later, Bouchard picked off an attempted Wild clearance before levelling Leon Draisaitl’s feed past a hapless Fleury later in the sequence to ultimately seal the victory for the Blue & Orange on a vital power-play opportunity, marking his third goal and 13th point on the man advantage this season.

Bouchard has four goals and 11 assists during his 10-game point streak is now tied for third in NHL scoring among all defencemen with 27 points (7G, 20A) in 24 games this season. The Oakville, Ont. product is trying to become first Oilers defenceman since Tyson Barrie in the shortened 2020-21 campaign to finish top five in points, and the first in a full season since Paul Coffey did it in 1986-87.

“Elite on both ends there,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said of Bouchard’s two goals. “The wrister picks the corner. It's tough to pick the short side against an elite goaltender. Then, we know what he can do off the one-timer and he shoots it with that pace but can pick a spot too. It's impressive.”

"He does have a bomb," Skinner, who faces more Bouchard blasts than anyone in practice, said post-game. "It's pretty incredible how hard he can shoot it."