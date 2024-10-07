Zizing 'Em Up: 4 Nations fever hitting NHL

TORONTO -- Imagine a race, in game conditions, between Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

Who would win?

When the two speedsters were linemates during a multiday training camp overseen by Sidney Crosby and his trainer Andy O'Brien in Vail, Colorado, last month, McDavid and MacKinnon discovered a key issue to that end should they line up together for Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

That is, who can keep up with them?

"Yeah, Nate and I were pretty quick out there," McDavid told NHL.com. "Maybe a little bit too quick at times."

He laughed.

"It's just really fun to play with guys at that level and can make plays at that pace," he said. "It's going to be a fun tournament and one we're taking very seriously.

"We're really looking forward to it."

So should the fans.

The tournament, featuring teams with the top NHL players from the United States, Canada, Sweden and Finland, is scheduled to be held at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston from Feb. 12-20. It is essentially the first best-on-best competition featuring NHL players since the World Cup of Hockey 2016 and, two years earlier, the Sochi Olympics.

For McDavid, who spent time in Vail creating on-ice chemistry with several candidates like Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner, this is an opportunity to represent his country at the highest level. He played for Team North America in the World Cup.

"It's going to be a special competition," he said, adding it will foreshadow the elite play on display at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. "Canada is going to be able to put together a great team, but so are the other three countries.

"I've skated with Sid and some of the guys before, but it always seemed kind of like a moot point because we just figured we're never going to get to do this. And now we are. And suddenly, when you're out there, you're thinking that in a couple of months they'll be putting lines together and working on the power play, things like that.

"It was fun to experiment with these guys. One day I played with Sid, another day with Nate, another day with Mitch, all the while with the undercurrent of we're getting ready for the tournament, and this could be a line in February."

McDavid and members of Canada are not the only ones pumped up for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

"It's an honor to be associated with it," United States coach Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins said last week. "The level of play is going to be elite."

Though players like McDavid, MacKinnon and Crosby have already been preparing for what lies ahead, the real work for the coaching and managerial staffs is about to amp up.

In June, each of the four countries announced their first six players on their rosters. For Canada, it was forwards McDavid, Crosby, MacKinnon, Brad Marchand (Boston Bruins), Brayden Point (Tampa Bay Lightning) and defenseman Cale Makar (Avalanche).

The United States named forwards Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks), and defensemen Adam Fox (New York Rangers) and Charlie McAvoy (Bruins).

Sweden's fist six are forwards William Nylander (Maple Leafs), Filip Forsberg (Nashville Predators), Mika Zibanejad (Rangers) and defensemen Gustav Forsling (Panthers), Erik Karlsson (Penguins) and Victor Hedman (Lightning).

Finland has forwards Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes), Aleksander Barkov (Panthers), Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche), defensemen Esa Lindell (Dallas Stars) and Miro Heiskanen (Stars) and goalie Juuse Saros (Predators).