Cup champion Forsling among 1st 6 Sweden players for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

LAS VEGAS -- It’s been quite the season for Gustav Forsling.

The Florida Panthers defenseman, who was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 9, 2021, signed an eight-year contract on March 7. He and his wife Daniela had a baby boy, Bo, in January and he won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers on Monday.

Now he’ll represent his country on the international level.

Forsling was one of the first six players named to the Sweden team for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off on Friday.

“For sure, it’s going to be a big honor,” Forsling said. “When I got the call, it was a very special moment. It’s a very big deal and I’m very proud of it.”

Sweden, the United States, Canada and Finland will play in the tournament, scheduled for Feb. 12-20 at TD Garden in Boston and Bell Centre in Montreal.

Joining Forsling will be defensemen Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Erik Karlsson of the Pittsburgh Penguins and forwards Filip Forsberg of the Nashville Predators, William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers.

“You can look at so many players that I haven’t gotten a chance to play with that I’ll play with now,” Forsling said. “So many skilled players on this team.”

The remainder of the roster, which will consist of 23 NHL players (20 skaters, three goalies) will be named later this year.

Forsling said the tournament would be good preparation for Sweden for the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympics. Sweden’s last Olympic medal came when it won silver at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Sweden’s last gold medal was at the 2006 Torino Olympics.

“I mean, that’s the ultimate goal,” he said. “I feel the Olympics would be a cool experience if I would make the team, too. That’s what we’re playing for, to get to the Olympics.”

Forsling led Panthers defensemen with 39 points (10 goals, 29 assists) in 79 games this season and had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 24 playoff games to help them win the Cup.

“It’s a very good feeling and I’ve worked very hard to be in this position,” Forsling said. “I’ve been fortunate to play on a very good team that’s had great success in the playoffs and the regular season. I’m blessed to be in this position, and I have a lot of thanks for the Florida Panthers for that to put me in this opportunity.”

Hedman was fifth among NHL defensemen this season with 76 points (13 goals, 63 assists) in 78 games, and had seven points (one goal, six assists) in five playoff games.

Karlsson led Penguins defensemen with 56 points (11 goals, 45 assists) in 82 games this season.

Forsberg set a Predators record with 48 goals this season and led them with 94 points in 82 games. He had six points (two goals, four assists) in six playoff games.

Nylander had an NHL career-best 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists) in 82 games this season, and signed an eight-year, $92 million contract ($11.5 million average annual value) on Jan. 8. He also scored three goals in four playoff games.

Zibanejad had 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in 81 games and 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) in 16 playoff games.

Sweden will play Canada at Bell Centre on Feb. 12, Finland at Bell Centre on Feb. 15 and the United States at TD Garden on Feb. 17.

Forsling is coming off a Cup Final in which the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers went seven games to decide the winner. The 4 Nations Face-Off is another opportunity to face hockey’s elite, and Forsling is looking forward to it.  

“It’s the most fun,” he said. “It’s like the (Stanley Cup) Playoffs. You can say the best teams play the best and the best players play the best. That’s what fans want to see, that’s what I want to see. I can’t wait to watch these games and play these games.”

