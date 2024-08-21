Tortorella, Quinn added to U.S. coaching staff for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off

John Tortorella and David Quinn have been added as assistant coaches for the United States for the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

They join John Hynes on the staff of coach Mike Sullivan.

"We've got a highly accomplished coaching staff leading our team and we couldn't be more excited about the group," said Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin, who is the GM of the U.S. for the 4 Nations Face-Off. "Their experiences, both unique and shared, will be a big benefit to our country as we look to bring home a championship come February."

The inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off will be a best-on-best tournament using only NHL players with the U.S., Canada, Finland and Sweden competing from Feb. 12-20. They will play seven games during a nine-day period at TD Garden in Boston and Bell Centre in Montreal.

Tortorella, going into his third season as Philadelphia Flyers coach, is ninth in NHL history with 742 wins and eighth with 1,512 games in 22 seasons with the Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers. He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004 and is a two-time winner of the Jack Adams Trophy as NHL coach of the year (2004, 2017).

The 66-year-old coached the U.S. at the 2008 IIHF World Championship and at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and was an assistant at the 2005 World Championship.

Sullivan worked as an assistant under Tortorella for six seasons with the Lightning, Rangers and Canucks.

Quinn is starting his first season as an assistant under Sullivan with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was fired as coach of the San Jose Sharks on April 24 after going 41-98-25 in two seasons. He also coached the Rangers for three seasons and has a career record of 137-185-50.

The 58-year-old coached the U.S. at the 2022 Beijing Olympics and at the World Championship in 2022 and 2023. He also was an assistant for the U.S. three other times at the World Championship (2007, 2012, 2016).

Sullivan, going into his 10th season as Penguins coach, was named U.S. coach for the 4 Nations Face-Off on May 18. Hynes, entering his second season as Wild coach, was added as an assistant June 11.

Forwards Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights), Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) and Matthew Tkachuk (Florida Panthers), and defensemen Adam Fox (New York Rangers), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) were the first six players named to the U.S. roster, on June 28. The remainder of the roster, which will consist of 23 NHL players (20 skaters, three goalies) will be named later this year.