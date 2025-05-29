Hyman loss 'extremely disappointing' for Oilers heading to Game 5 at Stars

DALLAS -- Zach Hyman vowed the Edmonton Oilers would be back in the Stanley Cup Final in an emotional locker room speech following their Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers a year ago.

Unfortunately for the forward, he will not be part of it if the Oilers advance to the Cup Final again. Hyman is likely out for the rest of the playoffs after sustaining an upper-body injury as the result of a collision with Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment at 9:17 of the first period of a 4-1 win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Tuesday.

Hyman underwent surgery for the injury Wednesday and will not play when Edmonton tries to close out Dallas in Game 5 at American Airlines enter on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC), with the Oilers holding a 3-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

“Obviously it’s extremely disappointing to lose [Hyman], devastated for him,” Edmonton captain Connor McDavid said Thursday morning. “He wants to be out there, wants to make a difference and so we’ll miss him a lot.”

Hyman had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games for the Oilers this postseason. He has also been a one-man wrecking ball, leading the playoffs with 111 hits, 15 short of the all-time postseason record of 126, set by Blake Coleman of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

“His physical presence has been very noticeable,” Edmonton forward Corey Perry said. “He’s a dog on a bone on the puck. He hunts the puck, gets in on the forecheck and protects the puck. There’s things he does in the lineup that can’t be replaced, but there are certainly guys that can come in and help fill that void.”

Hyman is also a big part of the Oilers power play, which is connecting at 29 percent (11-for-38) in the playoffs.

Even the Dallas players acknowledge Hyman will be a big loss for Edmonton.

“He’s a great player, he was playing very physically, which I think the defensemen noticed,” Stars defenseman Thomas Harley said. “Even when he’s not scoring, he’d be affecting the game that way, so I’m happy he’s not playing. Obviously injuries [stink], he’s a good player and when he’s not on their team they’re a little bit worse.”