Ekholm to return from injury for Oilers in Game 5 against Stars

DALLAS -- Mattias Ekholm will return for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The 35-year-old defenseman has not played because of an undisclosed injury since a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks on April 11. Ekholm played 1:52, taking three shifts before leaving injured again.

"I feel like I'm ready, I feel like I can play," Ekholm said Thursday morning. "I haven't played in a while, so it'll be a bit of an adjustment, but I feel great. I don't think I'm playing 26 minutes, but I do think I'm ready to play somewhat of a normal role."

Ekholm's original injury diagnosis had him missing the entire postseason, but he returned to practice with the Oilers on May 19. Edmonton leads Dallas 3-1 in the best-of-7 series and can move on to a second consecutive showdown with the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final with a win Thursday.

"It's been a journey for sure," Ekholm said. "It's not fun, especially at playoff time, this is the first time I've been dealing with anything like this. For some reason from Day 1 since I got hurt, I had a feeling the team was going to do their part, and it was up to me to find ways to get healthy as quick as possible and I think I've done everything in my power.