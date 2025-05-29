Stars hope home ice sparks misfiring offense in Game 5 against Oilers

DALLAS -- Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer is taking inspiration from his opponent going into Game 5 of the Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC).

With Dallas facing elimination, down 3-1 in the best-of-7 series, DeBoer referenced Edmonton’s unlikely comeback in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers last season as an example of what is possible facing a deficit.

The Stars believe there is still a chance.

“You don’t have to look any further than the Stanley Cup Final last year,” DeBoer said Wednesday. “The team we’re playing were down 3-0 and forced a Game 7. We’ve got to win one game tomorrow night, and then a do-or-die in Edmonton in Game 6, to try and get a Game 7 back here at home.”

Edmonton’s comeback ultimately came up short, losing 2-1 to Florida in Game 7, yet considering the situation Dallas is currently in, it would be delighted to extend the series to a deciding game.

It starts with one game for Dallas, which has lost three straight after opening the conference final with a 6-3 win in Game 1.

“We’re close,” DeBoer said. “Listen, give them credit, they’re up 3-1, they found a way. The series could be 2-2 pretty easily, too.”

Dallas came away empty-handed in the two games in Edmonton despite dictating play at times. The Stars outshot the Oilers 34-24 in Game 3, including 21-7 in the second period, but lost 6-1.

In Game 4, Dallas got off to a solid start, outshooting Edmonton 16-10 in the first period, but went into the intermission down 1-0 and ultimately lost 4-1.

“It felt good the way we played, but obviously we have to find a way to put the puck in the net,” Stars forward Oskar Back said Wednesday. “It doesn’t matter how well we play unless we score. We still have belief the way we played, we have that ability to win three games against them, but we have to take it one game at a time and find a way to put the puck in the net.”

The Stars were the third-highest scoring team in the League this season, tied with the Winnipeg Jets with 275 goals, but have hit a dry spell against the Oilers.

Center Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist in Game 1 but has not collected a point since. Jason Robertson has two goals and an assist in the series, and Mikael Granlund has a goal and two assists.

Meanwhile, forwards Mikko Rantanen, Roope Hintz, Mason Marchment, Sam Steel, Jamie Benn, Evgenii Dadonov and defenseman Thomas Harley are among those who have yet to score a goal against the Oilers.

“It’s never easy when you’re not scoring, but it’s more frustrating when you’re not generating anything and I think we’re generating chances and it just hasn’t been going in,” Steel said Wednesday. “I don’t think we can focus on that too much or complain about how pucks aren’t going in. I think we know the recipe and look to get back to it tomorrow.”

Part of the scoring issues have to do with the play of Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner, who has given up two goals in the past three games and has a 1.76 goals-against average, .939 save percentage and a shutout in the series.

Dallas was able to get to Skinner in Game 1 of the series, scoring five goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 win, with an empty net goal, but have been frustrated since.

“He’s been dialed in the last couple of games,” DeBoer said. “I think we can help ourselves by hitting the net a little bit more. That’s been a little bit of an issue for us all year is kind of looking for perfect shots instead of making sure we hit the net. I think if you look at our underlying numbers of our group, it’s been something we’ve had to stay on top of is making sure that when we get a look, that we give ourselves a chance to score by being at the net.”

Dallas missed the net on 26 attempts in Game 4 and had another 16 shots blocked.

The Stars power play has also cooled off. Since going 3-for-4 in Game 1, it has gone 1-for-8 in the past three games.

Conversely, the penalty kill has given up four goals on 11 short-handed situations in the past three games.

“It’s something we have to be better at,” Back said. “It’s been a strength for our team the whole season and through playoffs as well. It’s tough when you get the first two power plays and they scored on it, and that basically wins them the game. It’s something we addressed in intermissions, second to third and we are just going to try and do our things, do some adjustments and be better.”

Dallas has reason to be confident coming home.

The Stars have a 7-2 record at American Airlines Center, their power play is connecting a 42.9 percent (12-of-28) and the penalty kill is at 85.7 percent efficiency.

“I think all the teams that are left are good at home,” DeBoer said. “Your home crowd, your home arena is a big advantage this time of year, and we’re going to need it and count on it tomorrow night.”