Winter Classic at Wrigley Field real thrill for NHL Power Players

Editor’s note: NHL Power Players is an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, Barrett Beimdiek, a 17-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, and Micah Jenkins, a 16-year-old from Northfield, Illinois write about their experience at the 2024 Discover Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31:

For many hockey fans across the world, the NHL Winter Classic is a staple of the holiday season, allowing viewers to tune into an exciting rivalry matchup taking place at a unique venue. As part of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board, we were invited to ring in the New Year by experiencing the long-standing rivalry between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks at historic Wrigley Field.

Throughout the day leading up to the event, we were able to access the free NHL PreGame, where we enjoyed numerous tents including shooting and stickhandling games provided by Energizer, Honda, FanDuel, and more, along with samples from Jersey Mikes and Body Armor. As we continued to walk around, there was a sense of excitement in the air as Blues and Blackhawks fans continued to pour in. Additionally, there were shops to gear up for the chilly temperatures featuring apparel for each team in the Winter Classic and all hockey fans. Throughout the entire day, fans were lined up for meet-and-greet sessions at the Discover tent with legends and personalities such as Eddie Olczyk, Paul Bissonette, Darren Pang, and the Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky. However, the highlight of The PreGame was the opportunity to get our picture taken with the greatest trophy in all of sports, the Stanley Cup. As Blues and Blackhawks fans, it was exciting to find our team's recent titles engraved on the lower rings, where they will remain for decades to come.

Micah: When I got inside the stadium the first thing I did was watch the live performance that was happening before the game. I was exploring the shops and seeing if I could add to my Blackhawks swag collection. As a Blackhawks fan, this experience was particularly special. It was my first Winter Classic including my favorite team from the city I grew up in. I have been inside Wrigley Field tons of times over the years, but this time was different, it was special. After finding my seats I walked with some of the other NHL Power Players to the meeting point to gain access to the field for warmups.

Barrett: As puck drop grew closer, we made our way to the iconic Wrigley Field marquee, which was decorated for the special event. There were vendors and concession stands all throughout the packed concourse, selling ballpark staples like Garrett’s Popcorn and Chicago dogs, as well as hot chocolate and other winter items. As part of the NHL Power Players, we were granted exclusive access to witness pregame warmups right next to the glass. As we walked down, it was surreal to see 40,000 fans of looking down under the bright outdoor lights. Being able to stand next to the players during their routines was nothing short of incredible, as we witnessed up-close stars such as Connor Bedard and Robert Thomas preparing for the big game.

Micah: Walking onto the field was something straight out of a movie with the thousands of people looking down at the rink and in at the middle of it, being able to see my favorite players up close gave a perspective on what it was like to play on the rink in front of everybody.