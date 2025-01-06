Winter Classic at Wrigley Field real thrill for NHL Power Players

Barrett Beimdiek, Micah Jenkins write about their experiences during outdoor game between Blues, Blackhawks

Power_Players_WinterClassic2024-3

© Barrett Beimdiek

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Editor’s note: NHL Power Players is an initiative focused on selecting young hockey fans to help advise the League on hockey-related topics important to their generation. Here, Barrett Beimdiek, a 17-year-old from St. Louis, Missouri, and Micah Jenkins, a 16-year-old from Northfield, Illinois write about their experience at the 2024 Discover Winter Classic at Wrigley Field on Dec. 31:

For many hockey fans across the world, the NHL Winter Classic is a staple of the holiday season, allowing viewers to tune into an exciting rivalry matchup taking place at a unique venue. As part of the NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board, we were invited to ring in the New Year by experiencing the long-standing rivalry between the St. Louis Blues and Chicago Blackhawks at historic Wrigley Field.

Throughout the day leading up to the event, we were able to access the free NHL PreGame, where we enjoyed numerous tents including shooting and stickhandling games provided by Energizer, Honda, FanDuel, and more, along with samples from Jersey Mikes and Body Armor. As we continued to walk around, there was a sense of excitement in the air as Blues and Blackhawks fans continued to pour in. Additionally, there were shops to gear up for the chilly temperatures featuring apparel for each team in the Winter Classic and all hockey fans. Throughout the entire day, fans were lined up for meet-and-greet sessions at the Discover tent with legends and personalities such as Eddie Olczyk, Paul Bissonette, Darren Pang, and the Great One himself, Wayne Gretzky. However, the highlight of The PreGame was the opportunity to get our picture taken with the greatest trophy in all of sports, the Stanley Cup. As Blues and Blackhawks fans, it was exciting to find our team's recent titles engraved on the lower rings, where they will remain for decades to come.

Micah: When I got inside the stadium the first thing I did was watch the live performance that was happening before the game. I was exploring the shops and seeing if I could add to my Blackhawks swag collection. As a Blackhawks fan, this experience was particularly special. It was my first Winter Classic including my favorite team from the city I grew up in. I have been inside Wrigley Field tons of times over the years, but this time was different, it was special. After finding my seats I walked with some of the other NHL Power Players to the meeting point to gain access to the field for warmups.

Barrett: As puck drop grew closer, we made our way to the iconic Wrigley Field marquee, which was decorated for the special event. There were vendors and concession stands all throughout the packed concourse, selling ballpark staples like Garrett’s Popcorn and Chicago dogs, as well as hot chocolate and other winter items. As part of the NHL Power Players, we were granted exclusive access to witness pregame warmups right next to the glass. As we walked down, it was surreal to see 40,000 fans of looking down under the bright outdoor lights. Being able to stand next to the players during their routines was nothing short of incredible, as we witnessed up-close stars such as Connor Bedard and Robert Thomas preparing for the big game.

Micah: Walking onto the field was something straight out of a movie with the thousands of people looking down at the rink and in at the middle of it, being able to see my favorite players up close gave a perspective on what it was like to play on the rink in front of everybody.

Power_Players_WinterClassic2024-1

© Barrett Beimdiek

Barrett: As the sky continued to grow darker, we were treated with a performance by Chicago’s own The Smashing Pumpkins, accompanied by player introductions as they marched out of their dugouts to an impressive pyrotechnics show. It wouldn’t be a Blackhawks game without Jim Cornelison belting out his famed rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” an experience neither of us will ever forget. With the continuous cheers of Chicago fans, St. Louis fans overdubbing the “Home of the Blues,” or even the fighter jet flyover, the National Anthem was sure to get everyone out of their seats and both centers lined up for the opening puck drop.

Right off the bat, the game was filled with action, as new Blues defenseman Cam Fowler picked up his second goal with his new team in his 1,000th career game. The first period continued to be high scoring, as each teams went on to exchange power-play goals heading into the intermission. Although both teams had left the ice, the energy throughout the ballpark stayed as Chicago native Chance the Rapper performed some of his biggest hits for the sellout crowd.

As the teams came back out for the second period, the crowd was as electric as ever. Each fanbase fed into the rivalry through continuous chants, cheers, and friendly banter that echoed throughout the entire stadium. Blackhawks and Cubs mascots Tommy Hawk and Clark circled around the warning track, throwing t-shirts and engaging with fans from both sides. Whenever the Blues scored, the Towel Man, St. Louis superfan, counted off goals with visiting fans on the first baseline. As the period progressed, the Blues jumped out to a 5-1 lead with the help of Justin Faulk and new additions Dylan Holloway and Fowler. Although the Blackhawks were slipping out of the game, captain Nick Foligno got his team, and the home crowd energized when he dropped the gloves with Blues captain Brayden Schenn near the end of the period.

Despite the freezing high-speed winds, the fans remained in their seats for the 2nd intermission as the NHL revealed Quarter-Century Teams for the Blues and Blackhawks, featuring the top 10 players for each team from the last 25 years. It was incredible to see the standing ovations received by many of the former Blackhawks in attendance who were part of the group that brought three Stanley Cups to Chicago throughout the early 2010s. After the ceremony, Wrigley Field turned into a New Year’s Eve dance party as DJ Oreo played hits from across different generations while the videoboard in left field showcased New Year’s celebrations from across the world happening live.

Despite outshooting the visitors, the Blackhawks were unable to come back in the 3rd period, giving the Blues their third Winter Classic win in the past eight years. After the final buzzer, the teams met at center ice to shake hands and exchange greetings.

Power_Players_WinterClassic2024-2

Micah: The experience was amazing, and I would do it again and again, even if I wish there had been a different game outcome! Although my team lost, it still couldn't ruin the mood of the crowds and people, because everyone was electric around us, rooting for the home team even though the Blackhawks were losing, it was a group of true fans. Being in my hometown, I got to share this experience with friends, former coaches and teammates from a group called American Hearing Impaired Hockey Association (AHIHA), a hockey school for the deaf and hard of hearing that I’ve participated in. I even got a chance to spend time with the President of AHIHA -- everyone turned out to support the Blackhawks! Being a part of the NHL Power Players is a huge opportunity that I will not take for granted and even though the outcome of the game was not what I hoped for, the experience was still exceptional and unique.

Barrett: Overall, the Discover NHL Winter Classic was a perfect way to ring in the New Year, and the experience we got as NHL Power Players was nothing short of incredible. We are beyond grateful for this opportunity from the NHL, especially from Power Players manager Brittany Zukowski and League senior executive vice president and chief marketing officer Heidi Browning. Even with the Blues coming out on top, this will be a week neither of us will ever forget.

