Blues goalie Binnington hits it out of the park with Winter Classic mask

CHICAGO -- Jordan Binnington appreciates history.

And being a goalie for the St. Louis Blues, he also appreciates what the St. Louis Cardinals mean to that city.

It's precisely why the 31-year-old chose the mask he will wear at the Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Binnington’s mask features the famous ivy that is the signature trait of the Chicago Cubs’ home, as well as Cardinals greats Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

"I think they're more familiar with me and my time being in St. Louis," said Binnington, who is in his seventh season with the Blues. "Obviously legendary Cardinal players. Obviously, the baseball stadium and just felt like it was a good time to honor them.

"I've gotten a chance to meet Pujols and 'Waino.' I don't think I've met Molina, but I've chatted with online. Just super-cool dudes and down-to-earth guys. I was very happy and honored to put them on there."

Wainwright saw the gesture and was appreciative in a message on 'X.'

"I might be a little biased (but) @binnnasty mask for the #WinterClassic is the coolest mask ever!!! 'Preciate the love #50. #LGB!!!"