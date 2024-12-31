Blues goalie Binnington hits it out of the park with Winter Classic mask

Pays homage to Cardinals greats, Wrigley Field for game against Blackhawks

Binnington mask Winter Classic split

© St. Louis Blues

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Jordan Binnington appreciates history.

And being a goalie for the St. Louis Blues, he also appreciates what the St. Louis Cardinals mean to that city.

It's precisely why the 31-year-old chose the mask he will wear at the Discover NHL Winter Classic against the Chicago Blackhawks at Wrigley Field on Tuesday (5 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

Binnington’s mask features the famous ivy that is the signature trait of the Chicago Cubs’ home, as well as Cardinals greats Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright.

"I think they're more familiar with me and my time being in St. Louis," said Binnington, who is in his seventh season with the Blues. "Obviously legendary Cardinal players. Obviously, the baseball stadium and just felt like it was a good time to honor them.

"I've gotten a chance to meet Pujols and 'Waino.' I don't think I've met Molina, but I've chatted with online. Just super-cool dudes and down-to-earth guys. I was very happy and honored to put them on there."

Wainwright saw the gesture and was appreciative in a message on 'X.'

"I might be a little biased (but) @binnnasty mask for the #WinterClassic is the coolest mask ever!!! 'Preciate the love #50. #LGB!!!"

jordan_123024

© Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Blackhawks forward Patrick Maroon, who is from St. Louis and was Binnington’s teammate on the 2019 Stanley Cup champion Blues, was impressed by the goalie’s gesture.

“That's awesome. Those are obviously St. Louis legends. They're going to have statues outside Busch Stadium here coming soon 'Binner' is that type of guy to have those kind of guys,” Maroon said. “Not only how they're players, but just the way they approach themselves away from the facility and they're family guys and the community stuff. It's great to see."

This will be Binnington's second Winter Classic; he was in goal for the Blues in a 6-4 victory against the Minnesota Wild at Target Field on Jan. 1, 2022. The game time temperature that day was -5 degrees Fahrenheit. The forecast has the game time temperature at around 40 degrees Fahrenheit for Tuesday.

He feels that experience in Minnesota has helped him prepare for this game.

"It was just focusing on really simplifying your mind on just staying warm and playing hockey," said Binnington, who is 9-14-3 this season. "But it was fun, and it's such a big stadium right there, so many people, and they're kind of far away. The sound travels differently.

“It's just a totally different experience and then being on the road adds that heightened sense of urgency from us to hold our ground to make a difference."

Growing up in Richmond Hills, Ontario also helped prepare for what's to come.

"I definitely had some pond hockey time for sure," Binnington said. "A lot of road hockey, streets were slippery also, but it's cool. You're just outside, the fresh air, the brisk air. It's been a lot of fun since we got here this morning checking the place out. You can see guys were a little looser, a little goofier. We've been having fun."

