Oilers lose Cup Final to Panthers, Hyman's absence among factors

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Edmonton Oilers were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season, losing 5-1 in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

The Oilers lost 2-1 in Game 7 here last season.

Edmonton (48-29-5) qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs by finishing third in the Pacific Division and again made it to the Final by defeating the Los Angeles Kings in six games in the Western Conference First Round, the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the second and the Dallas Stars in five games in the conference final.

The skinny

Potential unrestricted free agents: Corey Perry, F; Jeff Skinner, F; Connor Brown, F; Kasperi Kapanen, F; Trent Frederic, F, Derek Ryan, F; John Klingberg, D.

Potential restricted free agents: Evan Bouchard, D.

Potential 2025 Draft picks: 3

Here are five reasons the Oilers were eliminated:

1. Hyman missed

Zach Hyman had surgery for a dislocated wrist sustained in a collision with Stars forward Mason Marchment during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, which forced him to miss the remainder of the postseason. The 33-year-old forward was having an impact physically, finishing with a playoff-leading 111 hits, and had 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games skating on Edmonton's top line and No. 1 power-play unit. His absence was noticeable in a physical series against the Panthers and his net-front presence sorely missed.

2. Playing from behind

The Oilers scored the opening goal of the series and then spent the rest of it playing catch up. They were down 3-1 in Game 1 before winning 4-3 in overtime. They fell behind 4-3 in Game 2 before Perry tied it at 19:42 of the third period in a 5-4 double-overtime loss. They trailed 2-0 in Game 3, 3-0 in Game 4, 3-0 in Game 5 and 5-0 in Game 6. Against a strong defensive team like the Panthers and goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, it was always going to be difficult to overcome the deficits.

3. Lost the goaltending battle

Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard combined were unable to outduel Bobrovsky, who played every minute of every game and went 16-7 with a 2.20 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and three shutouts. Skinner started Game 6, gave up three goals on 23 shots and finished 7-7 with a 2.99 GAA, .899 save percentage and three shutouts in 15 games. Pickard made three appearances in the Final, two in relief. He started Game 5 after a strong performance in the final two periods of Game 4, allowing the Oilers to come back from down 3-0 to win 5-4 in OT. Pickard made 14 saves in a 5-2 loss in Game 5.

4. Could not contain Marchand

Panthers forward Brad Marchand had an outstanding Final, scoring six goals in six games, including double overtime of Game 2. The 37-year-old acquired in a trade with the Boston Bruins on March 7 scored two goals in a 5-2 win in Game 5 to set up the opportunity for Florida to clinch the Stanley Cup on home ice for the second consecutive season. It was Marchand's second NHL championship, also winning with the Bruins in 2011.

5. Nugent-Hopkins hurting

An undisclosed injury limited Ryan Nugent-Hopkins against the Panthers. The forward played every game, but was not able to take part in practice and morning skates. He plays every situation as a top-line wing, on the first power play and as a penalty killer. He had two points (one goal, one assists) in six games of the Final after entering with 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 16 playoff games.

Reasons for optimism

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl: As long as the two superstars are in Edmonton the Oilers will be considered contenders. McDavid is going into the final season of an eight-year contract and can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, but the Oilers are expected to sign their captain to a new contract and keep the partnership with Draisaitl intact. Draisaitl will begin the first season of an eight-year contract in 2025-26.

Core to return: Skinner and Pickard; Hyman, Nugent-Hopkins, Evander Kane, Viktor Arvidsson, Adam Henrique and Vasily Podkolzin; and defensemen Darnell Nurse, Mattias Ekholm, Jake Walman, Brett Kulak and Ty Emberson are among those signed for next season, giving the Oilers a solid group around McDavid and Draisaitl. Bouchard is a restricted free agent and expected to sign a multiyear contract with Edmonton.

Money to spend: The Oilers will have space under the NHL salary cap to go after free agents to supplement the roster. General manager Stan Bowman will be overseeing his first free agency period with the Oilers and try to maintain their status as a Stanley Cup contender. He is charged with keeping the championship window open as long as possible like he did with the Chicago Blackhawks, winning the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015).