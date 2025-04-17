Blue Jackets miss playoffs, failure to build momentum off Stadium Series among reasons

The Columbus Blue Jackets failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.

The Blue Jackets (39-33-9) were eliminated from contention when the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 at Bell Centre on Wednesday.

The Blue Jackets won five games in a row to stay in the race, entering Wednesday two points behind the Canadiens with each having one game left, but Montreal controlled its own fate and clinched with its victory against Carolina.

Columbus last played in the NHL postseason in 2020, when it defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifiers after the League returned from its pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It lost the best-of-7 Eastern Conference First Round in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Blue Jackets played in the postseason four years in a row from 2017-20.

Here's a look at what happened in the 2024-25 season for the Blue Jackets and why things could be better next season.