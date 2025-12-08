Rookie Watch: Buium, Demidov among top 1st-year players age 20 or younger

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top six rookie skaters among players age 20 or younger (listed alphabetically):
Zeev Buium, D, Minnesota Wild: The 20-year-old left-handed shot (6-foot, 183 pounds), chosen No. 12 in the 2024 NHL Draft, is third among rookie defensemen with 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) in 29 games while averaging 18:40 of ice time. Buium is paired with veteran Zach Bogosian. He plays a significant role on Minnesota's power-play, averaging 3:09 in ice time with eight power-play points (two goals).
"He cares about defending and he puts effort into that," Wild coach John Hynes said. "From an offensive perspective, it's just realizing that every time you come over the boards, it might not be an offensive shift and to just pick your spots and play the game. He has the skill set and the hockey sense to find opportunities to be able to help offensively and I think he's finding a good balance of that."
Ivan Demidov, F, Montreal Canadiens: Demidov (6-1, 192), who turns 20 on Wednesday, has found chemistry with rookie center Oliver Kapanen. He's second among first-year forwards with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 28 games and ninth in average ice time (14:49) with a minimum 10 games played.
"He's just got to continue doing what he's been doing," Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said last week. "I know I can give him more (minutes) and I'm trying to. Sometimes it's a matter of context, sometimes I look at the game sheet and think, 'Geez he only played this many minutes.' I have to do a better job to give him a little bit more, that's for sure.
"I can't tell you if that there's one specific thing he needs to do, but he needs to continue to convince me that he deserves to get more [minutes]. Right now, I can tell you that he deserves to play more but life isn't always fair, so he's got to continue [to carry on]."
Demidov, the No. 5 pick in the 2024 draft, had 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 65 regular-season games with SKA St. Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League last season and earned the Aleksei Cherepanov Award for best rookie. He's a player who wants the puck, thrives on the challenges to generate scoring chances and possesses elite skills and attributes.