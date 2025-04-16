Mailbag: Jack Adams candidates; Blackhawks offseason

Here is the April 16 edition of the weekly NHL.com mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on X and Bluesky. Send your questions to @drosennhl on X and @drosennhl.bsky.social on Bluesky and tag it with #OvertheBoards.

I feel like there are a lot of good candidates for the Jack Adams Award. Who do you have in the top three? -- @punmasterrifkin

No joke, this list of a dozen candidates for coach of the year this season took me all of 15 seconds to come up with:

Spencer Carbery, Washington Capitals

Scott Arniel, Winnipeg Jets

Martin St. Louis, Montreal Canadiens

Dean Evason, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jon Cooper, Tampa Bay Lightning

Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche

Jim Hiller, Los Angeles Kings

Jim Montgomery, St. Louis Blues

Craig Berube, Toronto Maple Leafs

Ryan Huska, Calgary Flames

Travis Green, Ottawa Senators

Sheldon Keefe, New Jersey Devils

There will be only three finalists, and your timing is perfect because we're running our final Trophy Tracker selections of the season this week. Sixteen of us here at NHL.com voted on five major awards: Hart Trophy for the League's most valuable player, Norris Trophy for top defenseman, Vezina Trophy for best goalie, Calder Trophy for rookie of the year and the Jack Adams Award for coach of the year. The Jack Adams voting finished with Carbery on top, followed by Arniel and then Evason at No. 3.

My top three selections for our voting process were 1) Carbery; 2) St. Louis; 3) Cooper.

Carbery tops the list because of how he helped the Capitals navigate their way through Alex Ovechkin's remarkable chase for Wayne Gretzky's goal record. Not only was Washington's coach spot-on with how he embraced Ovechkin's pursuit of the record he eventually broke April 6 with his 895th goal and the importance of it in the annals of hockey history, but he was able to keep the Capitals laser focused on the task of winning games. Ovechkin has played the right amount, and Washington did not cede its entire offense to his record chase. The Capitals went from being a team that barely snuck into the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season to one that will finish first in the Eastern Conference. They turned over about a third of their team and Carbery was able to make the transition for every player seamless, finding the right fits for them and allowing chemistry to develop. The Capitals are one of the League's best teams at controlling play and limiting turnovers. They make quick, smart plays instead of attempting the homerun plays that lead to rushes the other way. Moreover, they seem to genuinely appreciate playing for Carbery, a testament to how he has handled the roster, ice time, Ovechkin's chase and everything else this season.

St. Louis has presided over the Canadiens' growth spurt this season, empowering captain Nick Suzuki to be the leader, and giving younger players like Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson enough rope to be themselves to work through early season struggles and the occasional slumps to get in position to be a playoff team.

Cooper just keeps doing great things with the Lightning. It shouldn't go unnoticed that their forward depth was thin for most of the season until they addressed it before the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7 by adding Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand. Cooper eased the loss of Steven Stamkos by finding the right fit for Jake Guentzel. They adjusted their power play because Stamkos' shot from the left circle was no longer available to them, and yet it's still top five in the League.