Crosby scores twice on power play, Penguins recover for win against Capitals

Bryan Rust scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and had two assists, Ben Kindel had two assists, and Arturs Silovs made 28 saves for the Penguins (9-4-2), who also blew a 3-0 lead in a 4-3 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday.

“Credit to the guys,” Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. “We were just in this situation three days ago. It would’ve been really easy for this group to cave, it would’ve been very easy for this group to play back on their heels, to play worried. I thought we came out in the third period and we did the things we needed to do to win the game.”

Alex Ovechkin had two assists after scoring his 900th NHL goal in a 6-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, and Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists for the Capitals (7-6-1), who have lost five of six (1-4-1). Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves

"You have to give yourself a fighting chance to get into the game," Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. "We just failed to do that tonight. So, when you do that, you lose momentum right away in the hockey game."

Pittsburgh allowed three straight goals before Rust gave it a 4-3 lead at 11:16 of the third by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin on the power play.