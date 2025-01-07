Peterka, Sabres edge Capitals in shootout to end 3-game skid

Forward has 2 points; Wilson gets 2 goals for Washington

Capitals at Sabres | Recap

By Heather Engel
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BUFFALO -- JJ Peterka had a goal and an assist, and scored the deciding goal in the shootout for the Buffalo Sabres in a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals at KeyBank Center on Monday.

Aliaksei Protas tied it 3-3 at 15:47 of the third period for Washington, tapping in a pass from John Carlson at the front of the net.

Tage Thompson and Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres (15-21-5), who had lost three straight following a three-game winning streak. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.

Tom Wilson scored twice, and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves for the Capitals (26-10-4), who extended their point streak to four games (2-0-2).

Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 4:42 of the first period. Washington defenseman Rasmus Sandin battled for the puck with Tuch and it went to Peterka in the right circle, who scored on a wrist shot far side.

Wilson tied it 1-1 on the power play at 6:10 with a one-timer from the high slot off a pass from Jakob Chychrun.

With the teams playing 4-on-4, Tuch gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead at 1:07 of the second period after stealing the puck from Chychrun at the left point in the Buffalo end and breaking in to beat Lindgren glove side.

Wilson tied it 2-2 at 11:29, sweeping in a rebound at the front of the net by Luukkonen’s right pad.

Thompson’s power-play goal put Buffalo back ahead 3-2 at 12:49 when his one-timer from the left circle went in under Lindgren’s left arm.

Thompson’s shot hit 103.7 miles per hour for the fastest goal in the NHL this season, surpassing New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock, who scored with a shot that was 101.34 mph in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 15.

