NHL EDGE stats: Thompson of Sabres scores fastest goal in NHL

Forward hits 103.7 mph 6 days after reaching hardest shot in League in 4 seasons

WSH@BUF: Thompson drills the one-timer PPG past Lindgren to put the Sabres back on top by 1 in the 2nd

By Fantasy Hockey Staff
@NHLFantasy

Tage Thompson scored the fastest goal in the NHL season for the Buffalo Sabres against the Washington Capitals on Monday.

The forward's goal at 12:49 of the second period hit 103.7 mph, surpassing New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock, who scored with a shot that was 101.34 mph in a 5-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 15. Thompson buried a one-timer blocker side from the left face-off circle while on the power play.

Thompson's goal comes just six days after he reached the hardest shot speed in an NHL game through four seasons of NHL EDGE stats data. He had an attempt hit 106.0 mph in the third period of a 4-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Dec. 31.

That shot surpassed Thompson's previous NHL-leading attempt of 104.69 mph, which he set against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 26, 2024. At the time, that eclipsed Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring’s League-best mark of 103.77 mph from Oct. 24.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Thompson entered Monday leading all forwards in both 100-plus mph shots (two) and 90-plus mph attempts (18) this season. No other NHL forward has had an attempt of at least 100 mph this season.

Thompson, who ranks tied for 11th in the NHL in goals (19 in 36 games), also entered Monday ranking in the 96th percentile in goals from midrange areas (seven) and was tied for fifth among forwards in long-range shots on goal (22).

