NHL EDGE stats: Thompson reaches hardest shot speed in 4 seasons

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson reached the hardest shot speed in an NHL game through four seasons of NHL EDGE stats data when his attempt hit 106.0 miles per hour in the third period against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Thompson’s shot surpassed his previous NHL-leading attempt of 104.69 mph set against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 26, 2024, which, at the time, eclipsed Utah Hockey Club defenseman Michael Kesselring’s League-best mark of 103.77 mph from Oct. 24.

The record-breaking attempt, which was blocked by a teammate in front of the net, came after a long stretch pass from Thompson to linemate Alex Tuch set up an offensive zone entry. Tuch then sent a drop pass back to defenseman Jacob Bryson, who then fed Thompson for the record-breaking one-timer from long range.

Per NHL EDGE stats, Thompson leads all forwards in both 100-plus mph shots (two) and 90-plus mph attempts (19) this season. No other NHL forward has had a 100-plus mph attempt this season, and only New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (three) has more such shots in the entire League than Thompson over that span.

Thompson, who ranks tied for 12th in the NHL in goals (18 in 33 games) and tied for 11th in goals per game (0.55) this season, has scored seven times from midrange areas (96th percentile) and is tied for fifth among forwards in long-range shots on goal (19).

---

