Golden Knights hang on to defeat Maple Leafs in Marner return to Toronto

Mitch Marner did not have a point, finishing with one shot on goal and playing 17:25 in his first game at Toronto since the Maple Leafs sent him to the Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade on July 1. He faced his former team for the first time Jan. 15, when he had two assists in a 6-5 overtime win in Las Vegas.

The forward played his first nine NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs, who selected him No. 4 in the 2015 NHL Draft. He is fourth in Toronto history in assists (520) and sixth in points (741).

“He’s one of our own,” Stone said of Marner. “We play for each other, we always have and always will. That’s the motto of our locker room so we definitely wanted to win it for him. We wanted to win it for (Rasmus) Andersson playing his first game and we had a bit of a stinker last night (a 4-3 loss at the Boston Bruins). We didn’t play very well in Boston so we wanted to get back on the saddle and get going. We knew how much this meant to [Marner].”

“It was really kind of in warmups where it felt odd and weird,” Marner said. “It was a little bit of an odd day but happy to get the two points. Yeah, completely, definitely, honestly (relieved it’s over). Don’t have to talk about it anymore and I’m sure their guys are relieved for having not to talk about it too.”