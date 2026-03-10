Zamboni made Canada debut 71 years ago in Montreal

MONTREAL -- Fans arrived at the Montreal Forum on March 10, 1955, hoping for an offensive slugfest between the Canadiens and visiting Toronto Maple Leafs, a ferocious rivalry steeped in bitterness.

What they got instead was an unsatisfying 0-0 tie and the NHL Canadian-rink debut of a newfangled ice-resurfacing machine whose arrival didn’t merit as much as a single word in the following day’s newspaper reports.

Two things were guaranteed Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visited Bell Centre to play the Canadiens: the game wouldn’t end in a tie of any fashion, and two Zambonis would resurface the ice.

On that night 71 years ago, Canadiens goalie Jacques Plante turned aside 24 Toronto shots -- unofficially, as shots on goal wouldn’t be an NHL statistic until 1959-60 -- while the Maple Leafs’ Harry “Apple Cheeks” Lumley stopped all 15 Montreal shots that came his way.