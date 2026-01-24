Marner returns to mixed emotions in 1st game in Toronto as Golden Knight

Several minutes later, there were more cheers for Marner. This time they were genuine. It came when the Maple Leafs ran a tribute video for Marner. There were boos sprinkled in, sure, but it would be the only positive reaction, as a whole, he would hear all night.

Marner responded by skating around in the neutral zone, pointing at his heart and gesturing up to the broadcast booth at Maple Leafs play-by-play man Joe Bowen.

“I was trying to give my love back and just get back into the game,” Marner said, adding that his acknowledgement to Bowen was in recognition of having the privilege of having his name called by the Hall of Fame broadcaster for almost a decade.

Once the final horn sounded, Marner had 17:25 of ice time, was held pointless, had one shot on goal and finished even.

As for the reception he received, members of the Golden Knights didn’t think it was that bad.

“That was nothing,” Vegas director of goaltending Sean Burke said. “I remember all the times I was booed by the Philadelphia fans. And that was when I was the Flyers goaltender.”

Sitting in the visiting management suite in the press box, Vegas general manager Kelly McCrimmon watched the proceedings with keen interest. It was McCrimmon who had targeted Marner, feeling he was a key piece in the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup aspirations.

“I feel getting this game out of the way was good in that it came post-Christmas,” McCrimmon said during the second intermission. “It allowed Mitch to get settled in with us. We’re very pleased with the way he’s fit in and helped us.”

Moments later, at the start of the third period, some in the crowd starting chanting, “We don’t need you” at Marner.

Given the Maple Leafs (24-18-9) have 57 points and find themselves three behind the Boston Bruins for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, that’s debatable.

What isn’t debatable is how Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel helped Marner get through this night.

The former Buffalo Sabre was himself booed every time he stepped on the ice during his first game back in Buffalo on March 10, 2022. He’d scored 355 points (139 goals, 216 assists) in 375 NHL games with Buffalo from 2015-21 but was traded to Vegas when he and the Sabres parted ways because of a disagreement on how to treat a herniated disc in his neck.

“This tonight was nowhere near as loud or vocal as when I was back in Buffalo that night,” Eichel, who had two points (one goal, one assist) and finished plus-3, told NHL.com as he was leaving the arena. “And look, we all knew how special this was for Mitch. This was no ordinary game. We wanted this for him.

“He was a great Maple Leaf for a lot of years. He did a lot for that organization. But he’s ours now, and we love that.

“It’s time to move forward."

For Marner. For the Golden Knights. And, yes, for the Maple Leafs and their fans too, no matter what hard feelings there still may be.