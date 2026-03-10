McMichael scores twice, Capitals recover to pull away from Flames

McMichael increased the lead to 3-0 at 17:43 when he took a pass from Sourdif along the boards and beat Cooley with a snap shot from the slot.

“I kind of knew [we] were going to be changing and I had to bring it deep,” Sourdif said. “I knew there's going to be guys coming off the bench, and they kind of closed in on me. And [McMichael] was coming down the slot off the bench and was able to find him.”

Calgary scored three goals in 2:47 to tie the game 3-3 in the second period.

Gridin pulled the Flames within 3-1 at 16:08 when he received a pass across the slot from Olli Maatta and then shot over a sprawling Thompson from the right circle.

Coleman made it 3-2 with the first of two short-handed goals by Calgary at 17:39. Mikael Backlund intercepted a pass in the defensive zone and passed up the ice to Coleman for the breakaway snap shot.

“We did some good things,” Flames coach Ryan Huska said. “We put them under pressure and we made it hard on them. We did a lot of checking up the ice, which is something we’re going to have to keep doing.”

Just 1:16 later, Sharangovich netted the Flames' second short-handed goal to tie it 3-3 at 18:55. Joel Farabee got to Chychrun’s errant drop pass at the blue line, skated deep into the zone and fed Sharangovich, who scored on a snap shot from the low slot.

Sourdif made it 5-3 at 11:15, 23 seconds after McMichael's go-ahead goal, getting a snap shot from the right dot past Cooley thanks to a deflection off of Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl in front.

“It felt like every single period was the complete opposite from the last,” McMichael said, “and we weren't happy with how the second went, as you can tell, and I think it motivated us to come out in the third and dominate.”