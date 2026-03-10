Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers cruise past Flyers

Gabe Perreault, Alexis Lafreniere, Noah Laba and Tye Kartye each had a goal and an assist for New York (25-30-8). Vincent Trocheck had three assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 32 saves.

Matvei Michkov and Sean Couturier each scored for Philadelphia (29-23-11), which had won four of its previous five games. Dan Vladar allowed six goals on 24 shots before being removed after two periods. Samuel Ersson stopped all three shots he faced in the third period.

Laba gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 1:04 of the first period. Matthew Robertson's shot from the left point fell out of Vladar's glove and landed at his feet, where Laba tapped it in.

Zibanejad made it 2-0 at 13:07 when he skated unmarked through the center of the ice and one-timed a pass from Lafreniere.

Lafreniere one-timed a Zibanejad pass from above the hash marks to put the Rangers ahead 3-0 at 19:23 while on the power play.

Michkov cut the deficit to 3-1 at 3:54 of the second period when he scored a power-play goal from in front of the net.

Perreault gave the Rangers a 4-1 lead with a power-play goal at 6:40 when he scored off the rebound of a Trocheck shot.

Zibanejad made it 5-1 with his second goal while on the power play at 18:40. Trocheck passed to Perreault at the right post, and his backhand pass through the crease found Zibanejad open on the back door.

Kartye redirected a Vladislav Gavrikov shot from inside the blue line to make it 6-1 just 20 seconds later at 19:00. It was Kartye's first goal since being claimed on waivers from the Seattle Kraken on Feb. 27.

Couturier scored on a one-timer from between the hash marks at 15:28 of the third period for the 6-2 final.