Communication key to helping new players after NHL Trade Deadline

Then, Jarome happened and then we had more players around than we anticipated going into the deadline. So, we get Morrow and Iginla in and have conversations with both guys about, “Here is where you fit and why we wanted to get you. This is what your role is.”

At that time, we had a bunch of injuries. Sidney Crosby was out, Evgeni Malkin was out and we had some other injuries, so for a good portion of the last 25 games, they played major roles for our team and on the power play and really added to our group.

As far as systems, it’s difficult to throw too much at the new players right away. As coaches, we've looked at the system a million times. We've memorized it over and over again. But when you lay it all out in a one-hour conversation with a player, they're going to take in only so much of it and if that's where their brain will be when they go out to play the game, that's probably not a good situation.

So, generally, when you acquire a new player, you give them one or two things to focus on and tell them to just go out and play. Having said that, there’s not major significant differences from system to system. We've all played most systems at one point in time.

So, it's not like it's earth shattering to say, “We're playing a 1-2-2 “or “We're playing a 2-3 and just concentrate on playing your game.” Just let a good player play.

The last thing is that it’s the coach's job to have clear and frequent communication with the players already on the team who were impacted by the trade. There are 25 guys in that room that have been playing together for 60 games, maybe longer, and they're affected by bringing someone in as well. A player might be displaced off the power play or displaced off a line with Malkin or Crosby, and it affects not only that person, but it also affects the group.

The coach needs to be cognizant of that situation and communicate not only with the team, but the individual players that are affected by bringing in a new guy.

I was a player on the 2003 Anaheim Ducks and had been a Duck for three years. When we got to the trade deadline, I was kind of dealing with an injury, and we acquired Rob Niedermayer and Steve Thomas. One goes in as the second-line center, and the other goes in as the third-line right wing. I was a wing in the bottom of the lineup, and that displaced me from a regular spot.

There are emotions for the player. There are emotions for everybody, for one of their teammates they’ve battled with for years or maybe just 60 games prior who is now not next to them or he's out of the lineup or you don't penalty kill with him anymore.

Going through that as a player helped immensely when I was a coach. I had to deal with those emotions. They make you more in tune to the whole picture of what's happening when a player is introduced into the team at any particular time, but in particular at the end of the season, when you are pushing for the playoffs, and you are expected to win some games in the playoffs.