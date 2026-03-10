NHL On Tap: Schenn returns to St. Louis with Islanders for 1st time since trade

There are 13 games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, with three nationally televised in the United States and one in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule:

Schenn returns

Brayden Schenn will return to St. Louis when the New York Islanders visit the St. Louis Blues (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT), just four days after he was sent to New York prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 6. Schenn played nine seasons in St. Louis, won the Stanley Cup in 2019 and was Blues captain since 2023-24. He has 239 points (90 goals, 149 points) in 329 games at Enterprise Center, seventh in the history of the arena. He has played one game for the Islanders (36-23-5), who are third in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Blues (25-29-9) are seventh in the Central but have won four straight.

McDavid vs. MacKinnon

The top two scorers in the NHL will play on national television in Canada and the United States when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS). Oilers captain Connor McDavid leads the League with 108 points (35 goals, 73 points) in 64 games; Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is next with 104 points (43 goals, 61 assists) in 61 games and leads the NHL in goals. They were teammates -- and sometimes linemates -- for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, where they won a silver medal. They have identical stats in 23 head-to-head games in the NHL (33 points; 13 goals, 20 assists). The Avalanche (43-10-9) own the best record in the League. The Oilers (31-25-8) have lost six of 10 (4-6-0) to slip into third in the Pacific Division, two points behind the second-place Vegas Golden Knights.