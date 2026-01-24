Maple Leafs play tribute video for Marner in return with Golden Knights

Toronto shows highlights of Markham native's first nine seasons with team on, off ice

VGK@TOR: Marner celebrated by fans in return to Toronto

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Toronto Maple Leafs welcomed back Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner with a tribute video at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.

During a stoppage of play in the first period, the Maple Leafs played a tribute video to Marner's nine seasons in Toronto, highlighting his 741 points in 657 games with the franchise, as well as his many off the ice charitable endeavors.

Marner, a native of Markham, Ontario, just about 30 minutes north of Toronto, was drafted by the Maple Leafs with the fourth pick of the 2015 NHL Draft.

As the video played, fans applauded as Marner waved in recognition to the crowd.

Marner spent his first nine NHL seasons with the Maple Leafs. He made three All-Star games and was named to the All-Rookie Team in 2017. He was dealt to the Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade move back in June which sent forward Nicolas Roy.

